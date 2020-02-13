No Comments

Differences Between the 2020 Mazda CX-30 and the 2020 Mazda CX-3

The 2020 Mazda CX-30

Photo: Mazda

Despite their similar names, the Mazda CX-3 and the Mazda CX-30 offer remarkably different styling, performance, and amenities. Here’s a look at how these two crossovers differ.

Design difference

Mazda CX-30

Photo: Mazda

Both the Mazda CX-30 and CX-3 offer a sporty spin on the compact crossover. However, each model puts a unique twist on the segment. The CX-30 has a bold, rugged design that’s accentuated by black plastic cladding, much like you’d expect to see on an off-road-ready SUV. It also boasts broader, flatter features and an wide, confident stance.

Mazda CX-3

Photo: Mazda

On the other hand, the Mazda CX-3 has a lighter look, thanks to its black D-pillar, which gives the illusion of a floating roof. Its contours are also less aggressive, lending the CX-3 a more quiet and conservative appearance.

Interior features

Mazda CX-30

Photo: Mazda

Although both models seat five passengers, the CX-30 offers significantly more cargo space. When all of the Mazda CX-30’s seats are in place, it offers 20 cubic feet of cargo room. The Mazda CX-3, on the other hand, clocks in at 12.4 cubic feet. However, if you fold down the rear seats, both models offer a similar amount of room — 44.5 cubes on the CX-3, and 45.2 on the CX-30.

Mazda CX-3

Photo: Mazda

These two models also differ in terms of design. The CX-3’s dashboard has a Miata-inspired layout, complete with circular air vents and a rotary-dial-controlled infotainment system with touch screen capabilities. The Mazda CX-30, on the other hand, takes after the Mazda3. Its infotainment system can only be controlled through the rotary dial.

Both models offer tons of tech and comfort, with available features including leather seats, a head-up display, a Bose premium audio system, and a power liftgate.

Powertrains and efficiency

Mazda CX-30

Photo: Mazda

When it comes to powertrains, you’ll see a marked difference between the Mazda CX-30 and the Mazda CX-3. If you’re looking for a spirited ride, go with the CX-30. It’s packing a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder that delivers 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, channeled through a six-speed automatic. With front-wheel drive, it earns 33 mpg on the highway. It also offers a special driving mode for low-traction conditions.

Mazda CX-3

Photo: Mazda

On the other hand, the Mazda CX-3 boasts a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, which pumps out 146 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. It’s estimated to offer 34 mpg on the highway when equipped with all-wheel drive.