No Comments

Differences Between the 2021 Buick Encore GX and the 2021 Buick Envision

2021 Buick Envision

Photo: Buick

The 2021 Buick Encore GX and 2021 Buick Envision both offer five seats and a similar amount of cargo space. However, these two models have their share of differences in terms of power, luxury features, and pricing. Here’s a guide to their most notable differences.

Built for Modern Drivers: Buick gains Amazon Alexa compatibility

Trim levels

2021 Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

With the 2021 Buick Encore GX, you’ll be able to choose from three available trims: Preferred, Select, and Essence. The 2021 Buick Envision, on the other hand, offers four options. These are Base, Preferred, Essence, and the newly available Avenir trim level.

Exterior colors

2021 Buick Envision

Photo: Buick

The Buick Envision and Encore GX both come in a variety of common Buick colors. Their shared palette includes Summit White, Ebony Twilight Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic, Burnished Bronze Metallic, and Dark Moon Blue Metallic.

However, each model offers a few exclusive exterior options. The Envision has Cinnabar Metallic and Rich Garnet Metallic. On the Encore GX, you’ll find Black Currant Metallic, Chili Red Metallic, and White Frost Tricoat.

Powertrains

2021 Buick Encore GX Essence

Photo: Buick

The Envision is significantly more powerful than the Encore GX. Under the hood, the Envision solely offers a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo engine that’s expected to deliver 230 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

In contrast, the Encore GX is equipped with a standard 1.2-liter Turbo mill, which pumps out 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. You can also opt for the 1.3-liter Turbo engine, which provides 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft torque.

Interior amenities

2021 Buick Envision

Photo: Buick

Both models offer five seats. However, the Envision has the Encore GX beat, in terms of luxury features. The Encore GX is fairly minimalistic, with expected available amenities like heated seats — and little beyond that.

The 2021 Envision, on the other hand, offers available heated rear outboard seats, heated and ventilated front seats, and a massaging driver’s seat, along with a 10-inch diagonal touch-screen infotainment system.

Both models come standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

Spaciousness

Photo: Buick

In terms of interior cargo space, the 2021 Encore GX ranks above the Encore and below the Envision — but not by much. The Encore GX offers 23.5 cubic feet of room behind the back seat, and 50.2 cubic feet with the seats folded down. The Envision provides 25.2 cubic feet of storage room behind its second row, along with a maximum of 52.7 cubic feet.

Pricing

2021 Buick Envision

Photo: Buick

The Buick Encore GX starts at $24,100. You’ll pay a little more for the better-appointed Envision, which begins at $32,995.

Find the Buick that Suits Your Lifestyle: Shop the Buick Lineup

To learn more about these models, check out our coverage of the 2021 Envision and our overview of the 2021 Encore GX.