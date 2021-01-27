No Comments

Differences Between the 2021 GMC Acadia and 2021 GMC Terrain

Upcoming GMC Terrain Denali

Photo: GMC

The 2021 GMC Acadia and 2021 GMC Terrain both offer family-friendly amenities and plenty of modern technology. Despite their similarities, the two SUVs offer a number of different standard features. Here’s a look at what each one has to offer.

Spacious and Versatile: The 2021 GMC Acadia

Trims

The Acadia AT4

Photo: GMC

You can choose from five different Acadia trim levels — SL, SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali. Front-wheel drive is standard on all except the AT4. All-wheel drive comes standard on the AT4, and is available on all other trims except the base.

The Terrain, on the other hand, offers four trims: SL, SLE, SLT, and a late-availability Denali model. Front-wheel drive is standard on every trim, while all-wheel drive is available on all models except the SL.

Powertrain and efficiency

GMC Terrain

Photo: GMC

The Acadia offers three different powertrain choices. Its standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine pumps out 193 horsepower and 188 lb-ft of torque while earning 27 mpg on the highway. The available 2.0-liter turbo-four powerplant is both more powerful and efficient, with 230 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque, and an EPA-estimate fuel economy rating of 29 mpg. And if you’re looking for even more peppy performance, the Acadia’s 3.6-liter V6 engine delivers 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque. All of these dynamos are matched to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the Terrain only offers one powertrain option — a 1.5-liter Turbo four-cylinder engine, which produces 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. It also outpaces the Acadia in terms of efficiency, with an EPA-estimated 30 mpg on the highway.

Seating and spaciousness

GMC Acadia AT4 interior

Photo: GMC

When in comes to seating and spaciousness, the Acadia offers more than the Terrain. The Acadia provides a wide variety of seating arrangements, with accommodations available for five, six, or seven passengers. Behind the third-row seats, it has a limited amount of storage space — just 12.8 cubic feet, or about the size of a mid-size sedan’s trunk. But you can fold down the third row to access 41.7 cubic feet. Flatten the second row for a total cargo capacity of 79 cubic feet. The Terrain only offers seating for five, with 29.6 cubic feet behind the second row. Fold down the back seats for a total storage space of 63.3 cubic feet.

Technology

GMC Terrain interior

Photo: GMC

When it comes to tech tools, the Acadia offers more standard features than its smaller sibling. Its standard 8-inch infotainment system display is an inch larger than the Terrain’s screen. Both models come standard with smartphone connectivity, but the only the Acadia has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Both models have a six-speaker audio system. On the Acadia, you can upgrade that to an eight-speaker Bose sound system, while the Terrain offers a seven-speaker audio setup from the same brand. And if you’ve got kids, either model is a solid choice — both offer a rear-seat entertainment system with an optional DVD player.

Safety

Photo: GMC

Both models offer a decent selection of standard safety tech, but the Acadia has more optional features. Among its standard features, the Acadia comes with Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, and Rear Seat Reminder, to keep your little ones from being forgotten in the back seat. If you’d like more peace of mind behind the wheel, opt for the GMC Pro Safety Plus package. This safety suite includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Front and Rear Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning.

The Terrain isn’t skimping on standard features, either. It’s equipped with Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The model’s optional add-ons are largely limited to a few basics, like Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Park Assist.

Built for Family Fun: The 2021 GMC Terrain

The Acadia starts at $29,800, while the Terrain’s base MSRP is $25,000. Both models are currently available.