No Comments

Differences Between the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV may share a name, but they’re radically different trucks. Their differences go far beyond their powertrains. Here’s a look at what sets the Silverado 1500 apart from the Silverado EV.

Thinking About Making the Switch? See how Chevy makes it easy to go electric

Trim levels

As of the 2024 model year, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is available at nine different trim levels: WT, Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, ZR2, LTZ, and High Country. The EV has just two trims: the entry-level WT and the RST.

Powertrain and performance

The Silverado 1500 offers four powertrains: the 2.7-liter TurboMax, two V8 engines, and an available diesel-fueled dynamo. Every model of the Silverado EV draws power from a 200-kWh battery pack, similar to the setup powering the GMC HUMMER EV models. It channels all that power into a pair of electric motors.

The base engine on the Silverado 1500 delivers 310 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, the Silverado EV WT churns out 510 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque.

In terms of horsepower, the Silverado 1500’s most powerful engine is its 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 that delivers 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The RST model of the Silverado EV offers considerably more power, with 664 horsepower and 780 lb-ft of torque.

Towing and hauling power

While the Silverado EV is no slouch in terms of towing and payload, the classic Silverado 1500 has an edge over its electric counterpart. The Silverado EV can tow up to 10,000 pounds, whereas the Silverado 1500 tops out at 13,300 pounds, when properly equipped. However, an upcoming available package will boost the Silverado EV’s towing capacity to 20,000 pounds, so it definitely has the potential to provide the muscle that demanding drivers need.

When it comes to payload, the EV tops out at 1,300 pounds, whereas the SIlverado 1500 delivers up to 2,280 pounds of hauling power.

Exterior

With its radically different design, the Silverado EV won’t be mistaken for its gas-powered sibling. The EV distinguishes itself with smaller air intakes up front, a solid panel grille, and a modified C-pillar that makes the EV look a bit more sleek. It also boasts model-exclusive taillights, blockier rear wheel arches, and available 24-inch wheels. It also boasts a front trunk where the conventional model houses its engine, along with a folding midgate that allows you to carry longer cargo items.

The Silverado 1500 has a more classic design, with a huge bold grille, round wheel arches, and the muscular sculpting you’d expect from an all-American pickup.

Cost

The entry-level Silverado EV is expected to start around $40,000, while the RST boasts an MSRP of $105,000. For a gas-powered Silverado 1500, expect to pay an MSRP of $36,800 for an entry-level WT trim. The range-topping High Country model starts at $62,700.

Want to learn more about the Chevrolet lineup? Check out our coverage of the latest models.