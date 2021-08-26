No Comments

Differences Between the Buick Enclave and the GMC Yukon

Photo: Buick

The Buick Enclave and GMC Yukon are the flagship SUVs for their respective brands. While both Buick and GMC are among GM’s upscale brands, these two marques take notably different approaches to their premium models. Here’s a rundown of their differences.

Trims

Photo: GMC

The Yukon offers four trim levels: SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali. The AT4 is an off-road-oriented version of the SUV, with an improved approach angle, recovery hooks, and an Air Ride adaptive suspension system that can raise the vehicle’s ride height by two inches. The Denali, on the other hand, puts the spotlight on luxury with signature styling cues, premium leather upholstery, and four exclusive interior color options.

The Enclave, on the other hand, offers three distinct trims: Essence, Premium, and Avenir. The Avenir offers similar amenities to the Denali trim, with exclusive styling and premium interior materials.

Powertrains

Photo: GMC

Between these two SUVs, the Yukon puts more emphasis on power. It comes standard with a 5.3-liter V8 engine, which delivers 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. For 2021, only the Denali trim offered the 6.2-liter V8. However, its availability will be expanded to the AT4 model for the 2022 model year. This dynamo pumps out 460 lb-ft of torque and a best-in-class 420 horsepower.

On the other hand, the Enclave only offers a 3.6-liter V6 that provides 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque.

Seating and spaciousness

Photo: Buick

The Yukon offers more seating and cargo space than the Enclave. The Yukon seats eight or nine passengers, depending on the seating configuration you choose, while the Enclave seats up to seven.

In terms of cargo room, the standard Yukon offers up to 122.9 cubic feet of storage space, while the XL model maxes out at 144.7 cubic feet. The Enclave is considerably smaller, with a capacity of 97.4 cubic feet.

Safety

Photo: GMC

When it comes to safety tech, there’s a lot of overlap between the Yukon and the Enclave. Both come standard with the following driver-assist features:

Forward Collision Alert

Automatic Emergency Braking

Following Distance Indicator

Front Pedestrian Braking

IntelliBeam®

Rear Park Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

However, the 2022 model of the Enclave also boasts standard Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. These technologies are optional on the 2021 Enclave and the Yukon. The Yukon also sets itself apart with its available nine-camera-view system, which is designed to make maneuvering the massive vehicle easier.

The 2021 Enclave starts at $41,495, while the 2022 Enclave is expected to have an MSRP of $42,800. The 2021 Yukon starts at $51,000.