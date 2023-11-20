No Comments

What Are the Differences Between the Buick Envista and the Buick Encore GX?

The 2024 Buick Envista

Photo: Buick

If you’re shopping for an affordable subcompact SUV, the Buick lineup offers a pair of compelling and contrasting options for you to consider. To help you as you make your choice, here’s an in-depth look at the key differences between the 2024 Buick Encore GX and the all-new 2024 Buick Envista.

The Envista’s coupe-like silhouette is a striking contrast to the Encore GX

Photo: Buick

Design

The differences between the Buick Envista and the Buick Encore GX are readily apparent when you look at these two vehicles side by side. The Envista has a longer, lower build and a swept-back, coupe-style roofline. The Encore GX is shorter, stands higher, and looks more like a traditional small SUV.

The Encore GX has more cargo space than the Envista but a smaller second row

Photo: Buick

Size and space

Both SUVs seat up to five passengers, but with its superior length, the 2024 Buick Envista provides more space to stretch out in the second row: 38.7 inches to the Encore GX’s 36 inches. It also provides more first-row legroom and second-row shoulder room.

The 2024 Buick Encore GX comes out ahead on second-row headroom and hip room. It’s also a much roomier option for cargo, offering 23.5 cubic feet behind the second row and 50.2 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down. The Envista provides 20.7 cubic feet and 42 cubic feet, respectively.

The Encore GX is available with AWD, which isn’t an option for the Envista

Photo: Buick

Power and efficiency

For 2024, the Envista comes standard with a 1.2-liter turbo engine that makes 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, is only available with FWD, and gets 28 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway.

The Encore GX comes standard with the same 1.2-liter turbo, but it’s paired with a continuously variable transmission and gets up to 30 city mpg and 31 highway mpg. The Encore GX can also be equipped with a 1.3-liter turbo generates 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque while getting up to 29/31 mpg. This engine is available with a nine-speed automatic transmission and AWD, neither of which are available for the Envista.

The Encore GX shares a wide range of features with the Envista

Photo: Buick

Features and options

The Envista and Encore GX are pretty similar when it comes to standard and available features. Both come with Buick Driver Confidence safety features, a 19-inch ultrawide screen array, and cloth/leatherette upholstery.

The Encore GX does offer a few available amenities that the Envista doesn’t, including dual-zone automatic climate control, HD Surround Vision cameras, a hands-free power liftgate, and a Rear Camera Mirror. Certain features, including Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Keyless Open and Start, are standard on the Encore GX but optional on the Envista.

The Envista is the most affordable vehicle in Buick’s lineup

Photo: Buick

Pricing

With a current starting price of $23,495 for the entry-level Preferred trim, the Envista is the most affordable vehicle in Buick’s lineup. The Encore GX is a little more expensive, starting at $26,895 for the Preferred model. At the top of the lineup, the Envista Avenir starts at $29,695 while the Encore GX Avenir goes for a starting price of $33,195.

