Differences Between the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra 1500

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra 1500 are two of GM’s most iconic pickup trucks. While the two models share a platform and a number of similarities, they also have a handful of differences. Here’s a look at how these pickups measure up.

Trims

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Photo: General Motors

You can choose from a whopping eight trim levels on the Silverado 1500: the WT, Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ, and the luxury-oriented High Country. All come standard with front-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive, except for the Custom Trail Boss and LT Trail Boss, which are exclusively available with all-wheel drive.

On the other hand, the Sierra 1500 offers five trim levels: Sierra, Elevation, SLT, AT4, and Denali. All trims except the AT4 offer standard front-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive. Since it’s built for off-road exploration, the AT4 trim only comes with all-wheel drive.

Towing and payload

GMC Sierra 1500

Photo: General Motors

When it comes to towing, the Silverado 1500 has more muscle than the Sierra 1500. It boasts a maximum towing capacity of 13,300 pounds, compared to the Sierra 1500’s 11,800 pounds. That said, the two models both clock in with a maximum payload capacity of 2,280 pounds.

Truck beds

CarbonPro bed on the GMC Sierra 1500

Photo: General Motors

Since the two trucks share a platform, it’s to be expected that the Silverado and Sierra offer an equal amount of truck bed cargo capacity. The short bed offers 62.9 cubic feet, the regular bed provides 71.7 cubic feet, and the long-bed models boast a class-leading 89.1 cubic feet of storage room. As of 2021, both trucks also offer a six-function tailgate and the Kicker exterior sound system, designed for tailgating and other outdoor gatherings. That said, only the Sierra offers the industry-first available carbon-fiber composite bed.

Prices

Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss

Photo: General Motors

As of the 2021 model year, the Silverado 1500 starts at $29,300. The Sierra 1500 costs slightly more, with an MSRP of $30,100.

