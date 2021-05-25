No Comments

Differences between the GMC Denali and AT4 Trim Levels

GMC

We’ve all seen those signature badges adorning GMC vehicles — but what do they signify? The Denali and AT4 trim levels are two of GMC’s sub-brands offered across the model lineup, and they each come with a distinct set of features. Here’s a look at their differences.

Denali

GMC

Denali models are all about upscale style and luxury. This range-topping trim features leather upholstery, signature seat trims, aluminum accents, and contrast stitching, which serve to make Denali interiors distinct from other trims. They’re also unique thanks to standard comfort features like heated front seats and additional road-noise-blocking insulation. In addition to these comforts, Denali models also offer the most standard driver-assist tools. For instance, the GMC Sierra 1500 Denali comes standard with Front and Rear Park Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and the Safety Alert Seat, which are only available as options on other trims. And on the outside, Denali models sport an exclusive headlight design, aluminum wheels, and a unique chrome grille.

AT4

The 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition

GMC

While the Denali trim emphasizes luxury, AT4 models are designed for adventure. What each AT4 model boasts is different across the lineup. The Sierra 1500 AT4 is built for off-road performance — it’s designed with a 2-inch factory-installed lift, Rancho monotube shocks, skid plates, and a standard MultiPro Tailgate, as well as an available Carbon Fiber Bed and available Mud-Terrain tires. The HD model boasts the same enhancements, along with 15 camera views to make towing cargo a little bit easier. If you go with the Canyon, you’ll get a truck equipped with an off-road-tuned suspension, 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, and an automatic locking rear differential.

The AT4 SUVs offer similar rugged features — the Yukon boasts an air suspension system with 4 inches of adjustability, along with a 15-inch head-up display and an electronic limited-slip differential. On the Terrain, you’ll find exclusive styling cues, while the Acadia sports All-Terrain tires, an Advanced Twin-Clutch AWD system, and the Traction Select feature with Off-Road Mode.

