Differences Between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L

The 2021 Grand Cherokee L

Photo: FCA

The all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is the first-ever three-row version of the Grand Cherokee. While passenger seating is the most obvious difference between these two models, the SUVs have a few additional distinctions that are worth diving into.

Interior space

The interior of the 2021 Grand Cherokee L

Photo: FCA

The Grand Cherokee has two rows, which means it can fit up to five passengers. The three-row Grand Cherokee L, on the other hand, offers seating for six or seven passengers, depending on the configuration. Due to its extra row, the new model has a maximum of 152 cubic feet of passenger volume and 84.6 cubic feet of cargo volume, compared to the original model’s 105 cubic feet of passenger space and 68.3 cubic feet of cargo room.

Exterior dimensions

The 2021 Grand Cherokee

Photo: FCA

In order for the Grand Cherokee L to have more room inside, its exterior needed to grow significantly. That’s why the new SUV is 204.9 inches long, 77.9 inches wide, and 71.5 inches tall, while the original is 189.8 inches long, 76.5 inches wide, and 69.3 inches tall. The latter model is accordingly easier to maneuver into a tight parking spot.

Technology

The Uconnect 5 system

Photo: FCA

The Grand Cherokee L has also received some upgraded technology options. Its available Uconnect 5 system features a 10.1-inch touch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The best infotainment system available on the Grand Cherokee is the Uconnect 4C NAV, which only has an 8.4-inch touch screen, making it a bit more difficult to see smartphone features. In addition, the Grand Cherokee L has a new 10.25-inch frameless digital gauge cluster as well, so it clearly has the most modern technologies of the two.

Pricing

The 2021 Grand Cherokee

Photo: FCA

Due to its larger design and new features, the 2021 Grand Cherokee L comes with a higher starting price too at $39,730. The original model has a starting price of $34,970, which is roughly $5,000 lower than the three-row model.

When it comes to space and tech, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L is the obvious winner between the two models. However, if you have a small family and are shopping on a budget, the Grand Cherokee is the better choice.