“Do People Still Read the Manual?”: She Discovers Her Mistake While Trying to Refuel Her New Honda

In today’s digital world, everyday moments can quickly catch fire online. Recently, beauty influencer Krystal—known on TikTok as @krissymarie.x—found herself at the center of attention when she had trouble fueling up her new Honda. Her unfiltered video at a gas station shines a light on the hurdles some drivers face with modern car tech, sparking a lively discussion about how easy (or not) these systems really are to use.

The struggle at the pump

Krystal’s troubles started when she tried filling up her new Honda, which uses a capless fuel tank system. Instead of the old-school gas cap that you twist off, this design comes with a self-sealing mechanism that opens automatically when you insert the nozzle. It’s meant to cut down on spills and keep your hands from smelling like gasoline. Still, it can leave some drivers scratching their heads.

Even though the label inside the fuel door clearly says “USE ONLY the fuel nozzle or the emergency refueling funnel provided,” Krystal was clearly baffled. In her video, she admitted, “It’s the first time I’m putting gas in my new car,” and added, “There’s no cover or anything.” Moments like these aren’t rare when it comes to capless systems, especially if you happen to be using a portable fuel jar that needs a special funnel provided with the car.

Social media reactions

Before long, the video blew up on TikTok, racking up over 94,000 views as folks shared their two cents. Reactions were mixed—some critics said she should have cracked open the owner’s manual or paid more attention to the label. One user even wrote, “I paused and read the label in 5 seconds, do you need to go back to school?” while another joked, “Do people not read the owner’s manual that COMES WITH YOUR DAMN CAR??”

On the other hand, several viewers felt for Krystal. They shared their own run-ins with similar systems and offered some supportive words instead of harsh criticism. One empathetic comment was, “I don’t know why people are so mean; obviously you figured it out,” showing that getting tripped up by new tech is more common than it seems.

Getting the hang of capless systems

Car makers like Ford and Honda are rolling out capless fuel systems in models like the 2023 Accord and the 2026 CR-V. The idea is simple: ditch the loose cap that can scratch your car and cut down on spills that harm the environment.

Even though these systems have their perks, they remind us that getting to know your car’s modern features is a must. One viewer shared, “Yes, mine is like that too. It confused me as well,” while another noted that the Ford Escape works the same way.

A lesson beyond refueling

Krystal’s mix-up is a reminder that car tech is evolving so fast that it’s easy to feel out of the loop. While some folks might see it as a laugh or a chance to call someone out, it also nudges current and future car owners to take a minute to read through their vehicle’s manual and labels. Understanding these new features—even for something as simple as refueling—can save you some headaches down the road.

At the end of the day, whether you’re an influencer or just someone grabbing gas on a busy morning, staying on top of your vehicle’s features can help keep surprises at bay—just like one commenter put it, “A lot of new cars don’t have gas caps anymore. Something new we can all learn together.”