Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Earns Power Award

2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Photo: FCA

With a horsepower rating of 797, it is not surprising the New England Motor Press Association honored the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye with a Pure Power Award at its first Ragtop Road Rally. The event held on August 11, celebrated the association’s 20-year tradition of its Ragtop Ramble, but with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Rally participants included journalists and OEM representatives who conquered specific rally challenges and documented their journeys via social media.

“The challenges mirrored the original event giving points for driving the usual distance of 144 miles, giving product safety or technology information about their vehicle, taking a picture of their vehicle in front of a food truck, body of water, auto museum, with a lobster and more,” according to NEMPA writer Lisa Brock.

2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye

In addition to the beastly horsepower rating, the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V8 engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission in the award-winning model also delivers 707 lb-ft of torque.

“In a world of powerful four-cylinder engines, there is still no substitute for cubic inches and torque. To steal the title from Ray Bradbury, ‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’ describes the 6.2 liters of supercharged performance of the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and why it deserves the title of NEMPA Pure Power,” said John Paul, NEMPA president.

Behind the wheel of the 2020 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, you need only 3.4 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour. The Hellcat has a top speed of 203 mph.

The powerful performance technologies in the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye are balanced with advanced safety technologies. The list of available and standard safety tech is 70+ deep. You’ll feel more confident wielding the undeniable power and thrilling performance of the fastest muscle car with tech such as Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path Detection, and Forward Collision Warning.

Make every drive unforgettable behind the wheel of the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.