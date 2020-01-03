No Comments

DoubleClutch.ca Names Jeep Gladiator ‘Truck of the Year’

2020 Jeep® Gladiator Rubicon on the Rubicon Trail

Photo: FCA

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator has made quite an impression since the day it was revealed, racking up attention and awards. Its latest acclaim comes from the editors at DoubleClutch.ca who just named the unique vehicle as its “Truck of the Year.”

“Jeep Gladiator continues to rewrite the definition of what makes a compelling and capable midsize pickup,” said Reid Bigland, President and CEO, FCA Canada. “On- or off-road, towing or hauling, top down or doors off, it’s a truck that has earned the praise of the Jeep faithful and critics like the editors at DoubleClutch.ca.”

Approximately 250 vehicles were road-tested by seven editors from DoubleClutch.ca. The editors evaluated 50 facets of each vehicle. Ranging from fuel efficiency, powertrain, advanced driver assist technologies, refinement, infotainment, and exterior design, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator delivered in every category to take home the top prize.

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Photo: FCA

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator takes on and conquers the toughest terrains thanks to its finely-tuned 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, the 2020 Gladiator can tow a maximum weight of 7,650 pounds. It earns an EPA-estimated fuel efficiency rating of 23 mpg on the highway and 16 mpg in the city.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the most capable midsize truck, was also singled out by the Texas Auto Writers Association as the Mid-Size Truck of Texas. The editors at Car and Driver included it as one of its 10Best. It’s also in the running for Best Pick-up in Canada, which will be determined by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada.