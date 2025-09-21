He Drove It Just 5,400 Miles — Then Put His $115K Tesla Cybertruck Up for Auction

A Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast, one of the most powerful and expensive versions of the electric pickup, has been put up for auction in Canada after logging just 5,400 miles. The vehicle, listed on Cars & Bids, appears in near-stock condition but with some notable cosmetic changes.

With the base Cybertruck model recently vanishing from Tesla’s website and EV tax credits nearing expiration, the timing of this resale has attracted attention. At the time of writing, the bidding price stands at $65,500, well below the model’s original $114,990 price tag.

Top-Spec Cybertruck Hits the Resale Market

The Cyberbeast version of the Cybertruck is currently the highest-performing model in the lineup, delivering 845 brake horsepower and a towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds. This all-wheel-drive pickup also carries a 123 kWh battery that offers up to 301 miles of range, according to Tesla. The vehicle was listed on Cars & Bids, a platform featuring collector and enthusiast vehicles.

According to Supercar Blondie, the truck is wrapped in satin black over its original stainless steel exterior and includes a Tesla light bar. The first owner, based in Canada, revealed that the vehicle had a minor accident earlier this year, requiring the replacement of its bumper and lights. Despite that, the listing confirms the vehicle maintains a clean title.

Full Set of Premium Features Included

The interior of the Cyberbeast reflects its premium status. It features Tesla’s full self-driving capability, a panoramic glass roof, adaptive air suspension, and four-wheel steer-by-wire. At the center of the cabin, an 18.5-inch touchscreen dominates the dashboard, complemented by a 15-speaker sound system and heated seats in every row.

The seller also includes several extras in the auction, such as wheel cups and covers, a charging kit, the original owner’s manual, and one key. According to the auction listing, the seller had financed the truck’s purchase, and the proceeds from the sale will be used to clear the remaining loan.

🚨 TESLA CYBERTRUCK CYBERBEAST PRICE HIKES WITH NEW LUXE PACKAGE! $TSLA



• Cyberbeast price jumps from $99,990 to $114,990, now includes Luxe Package.

• Luxe Package features Supervised Full Self-Driving ($8,000 value)

• Free lifetime Supercharging and Premium Connectivity… pic.twitter.com/DLkKfnGR9H — Tesla Archive (@tesla_archive) August 22, 2025

Market Conditions Raise Eyebrows

This auction comes at a time when the landscape for Tesla Cybertruck buyers is shifting. Tesla recently removed the most affordable Cybertruck variant from its official website. Meanwhile, buyers of new EVs may soon lose access to the $7,500 federal tax credit in the US, further impacting final purchase costs.

With just under a week remaining before the auction closes on September 23, 2025, and considering the truck’s relatively low mileage and condition, the listing could appeal to buyers looking for a Cyberbeast without the wait times or higher new-model pricing.