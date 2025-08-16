He Left His Tesla Cybertruck Plugged In Before Vacation – Two Weeks Later, It Wouldn’t Start

A seemingly simple practice with the Tesla Cybertruck has turned up some surprising snags, especially after long spells of inactivity. For many owners, leaving the vehicle plugged in while away feels like the smart move—even recommended by some. Yet one Arizona resident’s experience shows that this habit might sometimes lead to problems.

An unexpected challenge in Arizona

Tesla Cybertruck owner AJ Esguerra in Arizona, hit a major roadblock when he left his truck plugged in during a vacation. After being away for two weeks, he came back to find his Cybertruck wouldn’t start. The Tesla app even showed that there had been no connection with the vehicle for 11 days. This silence left him wondering about the safety of keeping the car plugged in all the time.

Plus, Arizona’s blistering summer—temperatures often soaring above 104 °F—doesn’t exactly help. Such high heat can really put a strain on the delicate electronic parts inside the vehicle.

digging into charging and technical hiccups

Many Tesla drivers are told to leave their cars plugged in during long trips to keep the battery in good shape. However, AJ’s trouble wasn’t simply from a drained battery. Instead, it came down to a malfunction in the power converter (the part that changes the battery’s DC power into AC power for the motor, which is key to how the vehicle runs).

After spotting the issue, AJ reached out to Tesla support. They responded fast—recovering his Cybertruck for a full check—and quickly zeroed in on the faulty power converter. Tesla even took care of the repair bill, noting that this was a rare case rather than a common problem.

smart charging tips for tesla owners

This episode underlines some solid charging tips for any Tesla owner. The Cybertruck manual suggests keeping your battery between 50% and 60% when you’re planning to be away for a bit. This helps steer clear of chemical fatigue or the downsides of either a full charge or a completely empty battery.

AJ normally opts to charge his truck at night when it’s cooler (which usually cuts down on energy expenses), but in this case, that routine slipped his mind.

practical takeaways and lessons learned

For anyone wanting to dodge similar hassles, it makes sense to keep your vehicle plugged in while also managing your battery levels as recommended in the manual. It also pays to keep an eye on your vehicle’s status with the app, especially when the heat is on.

AJ Esguerra’s situation shows that even a well-intended habit can have its hiccups when mixed with extreme weather or a technical glitch. Staying on top of manufacturer guidelines and regularly checking on your ride can help keep things running smoothly.