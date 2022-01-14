No Comments

Electric GMC Sierra to Follow Electric Chevy Silverado

Photo: GMC

Hot on the heels of the GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV, General Motors is planning the launch of an all-electric GMC Sierra pickup truck.

According to GM, the electric Sierra will be available only as an ultra-deluxe Denali trim. It’s not clear yet whether other Sierra EV variants will follow.

“Sierra Denali holds tremendous equity for GMC and our customers,” said GMC Vice President Duncan Aldred. “We now have an opportunity to evolve Sierra’s capabilities and technologies, as afforded by transitioning to an all-electric propulsion while also elevating the luxurious design and comfort associated with Denali.”

The electric Sierra won’t be revealed until 2023, so specific details about its capabilities and features remain sparse for now. However, based on what we already know about the Hummer EV, Silverado EV, and gas-powered Sierra Denali, it’s possible to make some educated guesses.

What to expect from the electric Sierra Denali

For starters, the electric Sierra will ride on GM’s new Ultium platform, which combines long-range battery modules, high-performance electric drivetrain options, integrated electronic architecture, and flexible yet strong body construction. Based on the announced range of the Hummer EV SUV, Hummer EV pickup, and Silverado EV, Ultium is likely to give the electric Sierra a max driving range of between 300 and 400 miles.

The electric Sierra will likely offer technologies such as four-wheel steering, an onboard generator that can power appliances or even a home, and an adaptive air suspension that can be raised and lowered as needed. It’s also likely to come with GM’s Super Cruise technology for hands-free driving and trailering.

GMC’s Denali models are showcases for the brand’s most luxurious features and styling, and the electric Sierra Denali will be no exception. Expect plenty of premium materials like chrome, wood, and perforated leather, along with exclusive wheel designs and an array of high-end safety and infotainment technologies.

There’s one thing we do know for sure about the electric Sierra’s look: It will include boldly futuristic front-end design and lighting. GMC shared video of the truck’s front, which includes upside-down L-shaped headlamps, vertical sequential turn signals, and an enormous GMC logo where the grille would be. The video also shows the front end animated by a sophisticated lighting sequence.

We’ll learn more about the electric GMC Sierra Denali next year, which is when it will make its debut and enter production at GM’s Factory ZERO EV assembly plant in Michigan.