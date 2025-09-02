End of Gas-Powered Cars: 2030 Deadline for Professionals

The European Union is gearing up for a greener future by planning to stop selling gasoline and diesel cars by 2035, with the combustion engine ban influencing industry dynamics. This move comes as part of a broader strategy to cut down CO2 emissions across Europe. By gradually removing combustion engine vehicles from roads, the EU is taking a major step in reshaping environmental policy on a global scale.

Regulatory details and green targets

The European Commission is pushing for 75% zero-emission vehicles in professional fleets by 2027. This drive is tied to the goal of reducing CO2 emissions and moving toward a more sustainable transportation network. Right now, discussions are ongoing about setting specific quotas and offering financial aid packages to help businesses make the transition.

The plan to phase out combustion engine vehicles aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change head-on, reflecting the EU’s Bold Ban. These measures show the EU’s commitment to setting a strong example in the fight against global warming.

Current rules and professional fleets

The EU has already rolled out CAFE regulations that include penalties for companies missing emission quotas. However, these measures haven’t worked as well as hoped. Now, the new rule targets professional fleets—like rental companies and businesses—requiring them to switch to electric vehicles by 2030. This change is set to shake up the used car market since professional fleets make up a big chunk of vehicle turnover.

Rental companies and business fleets play a key role in this transition, influencing both new vehicle sales and the secondary market. By focusing on these groups, the EU hopes to speed up the shift to electric vehicles across the continent.

Challenges and concerns

Even with these positive strides, there are still some challenges to face in the electric van market. Electric cars generally come with a higher price tag compared to gasoline or diesel models, which can squeeze company budgets. Businesses are worried about the rising costs of updating their fleets to meet the new rules.

Countries like France already enforce strict regulations with quotas, tax breaks, and an eco-score system to promote greener vehicle choices. These setups offer a glimpse into the kinds of challenges other member states might encounter as they work to align with the new EU standards.

Ongoing talks and economic factors

While there isn’t an official document out yet, discussions are heating up in Brussels among member states and industry players. Ideas on the table include setting country-specific quotas and rules aimed at rental companies, along with possible financial incentives to steer choices toward electric vehicles.

The price of electric vehicles is a hot topic, but the battery production process also contributes significantly to the overall cost and emissions. This price advantage could help convince businesses to make the switch sooner.

European Commission’s view

The European Commission is determined to work closely with all parties through high-level talks. Although there haven’t been any firm announcements yet, it’s clear that getting everyone on board is key to making this plan work.

This big plan isn’t just a chance for progress—it’s a necessary move. Switching to cleaner energy in Europe’s transport sector will shape our collective future well past 2035, benefiting both people and the planet.