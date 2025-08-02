End of the Road for the Lexus IS: Production Ends This Year, Marking the Close of an Era

Lexus, the well-known Japanese luxury car maker, is giving its lineup a big refresh. Once famous for having one of the oldest ranges around, the brand has been reinventing itself over the past three years. This makeover involves rolling out new models, revamping current ones, and saying farewell to some longtime favorites as it adapts to shifting market tastes.

Saying goodbye to the Lexus IS

The Lexus IS, which has been the oldest model in the lineup, will see its production end this November. This marks the close of an important chapter for a car that made its current-generation debut back in April 2013. Throughout its run, the IS got a facelift in 2017 and a bigger update in 2020. Despite those refreshes, all its versions—300, 350, and 500—are being pulled. Notably, the IS 500 packs a powerful 472-horsepower V8 engine, and in Japan, buyers could choose between a hybrid or the V8 option.

Updating the older models

While some older models are being retired, Lexus is also giving its other veterans a little polish. The Lexus LX SUV was on sale from 2007 to 2021 without major changes until a brand-new version hit the market for the 2022 model year. Similarly, the GX off-road vehicle, which launched its second generation in 2009, got some minor tweaks—like Apple CarPlay in 2021—before a fresh generation is set to debut in 2024.

Bidding farewell to the Lexus RC

The Lexus RC coupe, which first appeared in late 2014, is also on the chopping block, with production wrapping up later this year along with the IS. The RC only saw one update during its life back in 2019, and no successor is planned for this stylish coupe. Its exit highlights another shift as Lexus continues to tune its offerings to better match what buyers are after.

Spotlight on the new models

On the flip side of retiring older models, Lexus has been rolling out new ones that are already making waves in sales. The three-row TX crossover is one standout, having sold more units last year than the RC did from 2017 to 2024 combined. Plus, the RZ EV has consistently out-sold nearly every year of RC numbers since it hit the market.

How the IS has been doing

Despite its long history, the IS struggled to keep up last year, with sales reaching only 18,946 units—a dip of 16% compared to previous numbers. Facing stiff competition from rivals like Acura’s TLX and Cadillac’s CT4 and CT5, this low-selling model seems to be part of the broader plan to shift gears.

Looking ahead

It’s not totally clear if these changes will happen across every market—including any effects in the US—but American buyers can expect the IS 500 to be off the shelves after this year. Interestingly, with cars like the IS gone, there are now fewer vehicles that still come with a standard CD player (a throwback to a less digital era).

Lexus’s lineup overhaul shows the brand is ready to meet today’s automotive trends while still nodding to its past. As shoppers notice these changes at dealerships or hear about them in the news, there’s plenty to talk about—not just what’s coming next, but also about how innovation keeps pushing us forward on the road.