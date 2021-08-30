No Comments

Every Maserati MC20 Has Already Been Claimed

Photo: Maserati

Speaking during Monterey Car Week, Maserati North America CEO William Peffer has confirmed all of the initial Maserati MC20s allocated for 2022 have already been reserved. “The cars we have allocated for 2022 have all been reserved,” he said. “All of them.”

A spokesperson later confirmed that all MC20s intended for the North and South American markets had indeed been reserved, and that “customers interested in model year 2023 can contact their local dealer with an expression of interest.”

In other words, if you thought the $210,000 asking price for the Maserati MC20 was too steep, you must not have been the target audience. Clearly, there’s no shortage of people who want to get their hands on the company’s new supercar.

That said, neither Peffer nor the spokesperson revealed just how many cars had been allocated, so we have no idea what those reservation numbers look like. In the hundreds? Thousands? We don’t know. The good news is that Peffer seemed to suggest that if you want an MC20, you’ll be able to get one. Unlike some other exotics, it doesn’t seem it will get a limited run.

“We don’t talk specifically about what the numbers are, production or sales, but our objective is to build production to demand, or maybe even a little bit behind,” he explained. The MC20 will be plenty exclusive without having to be available in limited numbers, thanks to being the first Maserati with an all-carbon-fiber monococque and a brand-new, F1-inspired engine that will not be used in any of the brand’s other offerings.

If you were hoping to get one but missed your chance to reserve the 2022 model, you can always hold out for the convertible or electric version. Maserati says it understands how important sound can be to the experience of driving a vehicle and says that it has figured out how to do EV noises better than other manufacturers.