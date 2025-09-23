Norway Tested Real-world Ev Rang: Tesla and Chinese Cars Competing, Here’s The Verdict And The Big Winner

Each year, the Norwegian Automobile Federation (NAF), considered the counterpart of Germany’s ADAC or Switzerland’s TCS, runs the “El Prix” — described as the world’s most extensive EV comparative test. While previous editions focused on full battery depletion, the 2025 summer session introduced a more relevant metric for drivers: the distance achieved before dropping to 20% and then 10% battery levels.

This approach better reflects how EV owners actually manage their trips. Rather than risking a full drain, most users prefer to recharge with ample buffer. By doing so, they protect their battery’s health and avoid range anxiety. The results offer concrete, practical insights into what manufacturers call the “usable range,” breaking away from theoretical figures tied to full discharge.

Lucid Air and Tesla Model 3 Post the Strongest Performances

The test, carried out between 7°C and 17°C ambient temperatures, showcased exceptional performances across several models. Leading the pack was the Lucid Air, which travelled 641 km before reaching 20% battery, then extended to 722 km at 10%, eventually stopping at 829 km. This made it the top scorer in absolute range, although its real-world result fell short of its advertised WLTP range by 131 km — a 13% drop.

According to L’Automobile Magazine, the Tesla Model 3 also delivered an impressive showing, registering 625 km with 10% battery remaining and ultimately reaching 721 km at shutdown. Its onboard odometer slightly overestimated the GPS-measured distance by only 1.11%. These figures put Tesla well ahead of several European premium competitors in terms of real-world utility.

Among the top five were also the BMW iX xDrive 60 (691 km at full depletion), Polestar 3 (681 km), and the Audi A6 e-tron (656 km). Together, these vehicles reflect the recent technological leap in EV range, with the NAF noting an average gain of 200 km over the last five years.

Chinese Brands Narrow the Gap with European Rivals

Chinese automakers made a noticeable impact in this test, securing several positions in the upper half of the ranking. The Zeekr 7X logged 489 km at 20% battery and finished at 593 km. Other strong contenders included the BYD Tang with 572 km total, and the Voyah Courage, which reached 452 km.

These results show that Chinese models are increasingly competitive not only in pricing and features but also in real-world endurance. According to the data reported by the same source, models such as the Zeekr 7X and BYD Tang exceeded their WLTP ratings by 52 km and 42 km, respectively. The Peugeot e-5008, although a European model, also outperformed expectations with a 28 km surplus.

The Tesla Model Y, another standout, beat its homologated WLTP figure by 66 km, reaching a total of 652 km — the largest surplus in the test. Its performance was 11.2% above what the label suggested, a strong endorsement for Tesla’s battery efficiency and energy management system.

ZEEKR 7X, electric car on display at the 41st Thailand International Motor Expo 2024 at Impact Challenger Hall Muangthong Thani – © Shutterstock

Wltp vs. Real-Life: Narrowing the Margins

A key takeaway from this edition of the El Prix is the growing alignment between WLTP figures and real-world range. While earlier EV generations were often far off their official specs, the majority of the 27 models tested this year matched or slightly exceeded their ratings.

That said, some exceptions remain. The Audi Q6 e-tron underperformed, posting 563 km versus a WLTP rating of 582 km — about 3% below. The Lucid Air, despite its category-leading result in absolute numbers, fell 13% short of its 960 km WLTP range. These deviations, according to the Norwegian Automobile Federation, highlight how variables like aerodynamics, weight, and software-controlled battery management still affect real-world results.

On the accuracy front, the Audi Q6 stood out with one of the most precise odometer readings in the test, differing from GPS results by just 0.1%. This level of accuracy can build greater trust in EV dashboards and navigation systems, which are key for trip planning and battery monitoring.

Despite some variations, the overall findings are encouraging: more than 20 of the vehicles tested surpassed the 492 km mark.