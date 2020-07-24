No Comments

F1 Cancels American Races, Confirms New European Events

The U.S. Grand Prix is typically held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas

Photo: pedrik via CC

With COVID-19 infection rates rising in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil, Formula One has officially confirmed it will not race in America for the 2020 season.

“We want to pay tribute to our incredible partners in the Americas and look forward to being back with them next season when they will once again be able to thrill millions of fans around the world,” said F1 chairman and CEO Chase Carey.

F1 was set to race four times in America, starting with the Canadian Grand Prix in Montréal, which was originally scheduled in June. The sport usually heads to Europe and Asia afterward, before swinging back to America to race in Austin, Texas, as well as in Mexico City and São Paulo. All four of those races typically produce great racing, and the Brazilian Grand Prix, which has on many occasions held the final race of the championship, is often regarded as one of the best events on the calendar, so it’s a shame to see it and the others dropped from the calendar.

Though Canada’s infection rates are not as alarming as in the other three countries, Canada has local restrictions and travel rules that make it impossible for F1 to hold a race there.

However, F1 did confirm it will race at three European circuits not originally on the calendar. Racing will take place at the Nürburgring on October 11, despite the likelihood of bad weather. No grand prix has even taken place there so late in the year, where it is known to snow in the summer, making the decision to race there in October somewhat of a gamble.

Two weeks later, on October 25, F1 will race at the Algarve circuit near Portimão, and a week after that, the San Marino Grand Prix will return at Imola on November 1. The latter will be a two-day event rather than the traditional three, meaning there will be no Friday practice.

Portimão will be among the first races of the year to allow spectators after the Russian Grand Prix organizers announced they would sell tickets for the late-September race.

So far 13 races have been confirmed, though F1 is optimistic it will be able to bring the number up to 15 and 18. The Malaysian Grand Prix may return, and the Vietnamese Grand Prix, which was supposed to debut in April, could make an appearance as well. The season is also expected to end in Abu Dhabi, as usual, though later than normal, and following a race in Bahrain.