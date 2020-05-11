No Comments

FCA and Chrysler Brand Closer to Reaching Goal of Providing 1 Million Meals to Kids in Need

No Kid Hungry campaign

Photo: FCA

FCA and Chrysler Brand are well on their way of fulfilling the commitment it made in mid-March to provide 1 million meals to kids during the pandemic. Through its partnership with No Kid Hungry, FCA and Chrysler have already provided 640,000 meals to kids who are missing out on meals with schools being closed due to coronavirus.

“There has never been a more important moment to help children and their families,” said Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer of FCA — North America. “FCA and the Chrysler brand are pleased to support No Kid Hungry in its mission to end childhood hunger.”

To help kids during this challenging time, No Kid Hungry is supporting community groups, food banks, and schools with emergency grants. Communities suffering the worst have been prioritized by the organization.

“We are incredibly grateful to FCA and to the Chrysler brand for stepping up even more so for America’s kids,” said Tom Nelson, president, and CEO at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “This incremental support will help us feed more vulnerable kids who are currently missing the school meals they rely on.”

Approximately 40 local nonprofit organizations that serve the communities near FCA’s manufacturing plants are also receiving support from the automaker. Principal manufacturing plants are located in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana. Nonprofits partnering with FCA include Disaster Relief at Work, Forgotten Harvest, The Salvation Army of Southeast Michigan, Kokomo Rescue Mission, United Way for Howard and Tipton Counties, YMCA of Rock River Valley, United Way of Boone County, and the Salvation Army Belvidere Corps Community Center. Programs in Mexico and Canada are also up and running to provide food and serve meals to children in need.

FCA is also supporting essential personnel fighting on the frontlines with the manufacture of face masks.