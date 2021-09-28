No Comments

Finally, the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring Arrives

It’s been a long time coming, but the Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring is here at last

Photo: Lincoln

It’s been a hot minute since Lincoln announced its Corsair Grand Touring. Considerably more than a hot minute, actually. Like, we’re talking the pre-pandemic before days. But finally, nearly two years later, the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring is rolling out.

Corsair Grand Touring Starts at $50,390 MSRP

The plug-in hybrid variant of the Corsair is up for grabs at a starting price of $50,390. That puts it well above the $43,050 price tag for the Corsair Reserve — not that you don’t get plenty to make it worth your buck.

For starters, the Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring swaps a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle hybrid engine in for the base 2.0-liter turbo. The hybrid option delivers more power than the turbo at 266 net horsepower, though it’s a bit less robust than the 295-horsepower 2.3-liter turbo.

Like the 2.3-liter, the hybrid is only offered with all-wheel drive, giving it superior all-weather capabilities. It also gets the Adaptive Suspension, enhancing its ride dynamics for optimal smoothness.

2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring rated at 78 mpg combined

But where the Corsair Grand Touring really shines is, of course, fuel economy — it’s nearly four times more efficient in the city than either engine with AWD and about 2.5 times more efficient on the highway. The EPA rates the Corsair Grand Touring at 83 mpg in the city, 72 mpg on the highway, and 78 combined. It can also cover 28 miles using only electric power and has a total range of 430 miles.

Apart from this and a different wheel style, the Corsair Grand Touring is more or less identical to the Reserve. Given that the difference in price is closer to $5,000 when you equip the Reserve with AWD, the Corsair Grand Touring would likely pay for itself in fuel economy savings alone on a long enough timeline. The EPA estimates that you’ll save $3,250 in fuel costs over the first five years compared to the average new vehicle.

The 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring is also available with a Grand Touring I package, which adds $4,200 to the price tag. With that, you get the Elements Package — adding features like heated rear outboard seats and a windshield wiper de-icer — and Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus.

If you’re angling for a more efficient luxury vehicle, you could also wait a little while longer (hopefully only a little while, anyway) for the debut of Lincoln’s new EV. That should premiere next year and will likely launch toward the end of 2022/beginning of 2023.