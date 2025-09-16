Is Tesla threatened? The BMW and Mercedes are ready to steal the spotlight in the electric SUV sector

As electric mobility gains ground, buyers increasingly seek options that break from the Tesla mold. Whether it’s due to pricing, corporate image, or simply the desire for something different, the market is now fertile with serious alternatives.

The Tesla Model Y, since its launch in 2020, quickly climbed the ranks to become the world’s best-selling vehicle in 2024—all categories combined. But this dominance is being steadily chipped away by traditional automakers and new players bringing advanced platforms, refined interiors, and increasingly competitive prices. For some consumers, distancing themselves from the Tesla brand—due in part to Elon Musk’s polarizing public persona—is also becoming a consideration.

BMW iX3 and Mercedes GLC EQ Aim Higher

The German luxury manufacturers have entered the electric SUV arena with fully reworked offerings that place technology and comfort at the forefront. BMW’s second-generation iX3 delivers a substantial upgrade: 800V architecture, a fast 10–80% recharge in 21 minutes, and an impressive 805 km WLTP range. With 470 hp and a 0–100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds, the iX3 outpaces most of its rivals—at a starting price of approximately $76,800.

Mercedes responds with the GLC EQ, essentially the successor to the EQC, but with more ambition. It too brings 800V tech, with a 22-minute recharge and a range of up to 713 km. Its illuminated grille, featuring 942 LED elements, and embedded infotainment screen speak to a more extravagant approach. While its base price hasn’t been publicly disclosed, it’s clear that the GLC EQ is positioned well above Tesla’s $47,900 entry point, targeting premium buyers seeking a polished, high-status vehicle.

Despite their higher prices, both models offer top-tier interiors and software environments that rival or surpass Tesla’s minimalist layout. While the Model Y remains strong in value, the German alternatives trade affordability for luxury and refinement.

Smart #5 and Xpeng G6 Double Down on Speed

For buyers focused on charging time and unique aesthetics, Smart and Xpeng are presenting compelling cases. The Smart #5, the brand’s largest model to date, surprises with a standout cubical design and interior finishing that rivals more established automakers. Performance-wise, it delivers between 340 hp and 646 hp (Brabus variant), with charging speeds reaching 400 kW, allowing a 10–80% recharge in just 18 minutes.

The Xpeng G6 pushes this envelope further. As Numerama reports, its 800V platform enables a 12-minute charging session from 10 to 80 percent—currently unmatched in the segment. Though its range tops out at 535 km due to LFP batteries, its feature set includes massage seats, dual wireless phone chargers, and a premium audio system. Starting at $50,100, the G6 sits near Tesla’s price bracket while offering significant improvements in recharge efficiency and onboard amenities.

Both vehicles offer fresh design language and distinctive tech. Smart leans into bold aesthetics, while Xpeng delivers rapid charging and upscale comfort. They don’t dethrone the Model Y in every category, but they do make a strong case for buyers seeking something beyond the mainstream.

Peugeot E-3008 Offers a Local Alternative

For those looking for a French-made response to Tesla’s dominance, the Peugeot E-3008 makes its case. The vehicle offers a top WLTP range of 701 km and three powertrain options: 210 hp and 230 hp in rear-wheel drive, and 325 hp in AWD. Design-wise, the new generation follows the SUV-coupé trend, mimicking the sloped lines and truncated rear that have become standard in the segment.

Inside, Peugeot emphasizes a sophisticated layout, though its infotainment system reportedly lags behind competitors, including Tesla. With a max recharge time between 27 to 30 minutes and a starting price near $48,200, the E-3008 competes directly with the Model Y in cost, while offering a distinctive national appeal. The E-3008 might appeal most to those seeking familiar branding with modernized electric credentials.

Its performance figures—0 to 100 km/h in 6 to 8.8 seconds—won’t thrill speed enthusiasts, but the SUV answers the call for reliability, accessibility, and local production.

Tesla still dominates the electric SUV landscape, but its lead is narrowing. As more automakers release viable, well-equipped competitors—each with unique strengths—the electric vehicle market edges closer to parity.