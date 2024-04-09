No Comments

Bronco Raptor Black Appearance Package Emerges From Eclipse

Bronco Raptor Black Appearance Package is easier on the eyes than staring at the sun

Photo: Ford

If you’re reading this, congratulations on surviving yesterday’s eclipse having resisted the temptation to stare directly into the sun, which makes you that much smarter than at least two former presidents. (John Quincy Adams and the obvious one, in case you’re wondering.) To celebrate the celestial event, Ford held a special gathering at the Bronco Off-Roadeo Texas which included the debut of the 2024 Bronco Raptor Black Appearance Package. This new package may not burn your retinas, but it’s still plenty hot.

“Customers choose Bronco Raptor for two reasons: its high-performance off-road capability, and its distinctive appearance,” said Bronco Brand Manager Jason Hyde. “The Black Appearance gives them a look that stands out on any trail and under any sky — even a total solar eclipse.”

Black Appearance Package blacks out the roof, adds unique hood decal

Photo: Ford

The new Black Appearance Package takes the already badass Bronco Raptor and decks it out with unique body-side and hood decals as well as Shadow Black and Matte Black details. Among other things, you get a painted Shadow Black hard top with matching mirror caps and fender flares and a Matte Black steel bumper and skid plate. Ford says it made the painted skid plate part of the package after learning that current Bronco Raptor owners had taken to doing that themselves.

Ford Bronco Raptor Black Appearance Package on in late April

The Black Appearance Package will cost $4,995 MSRP and be available to order at the end of this month. The 2024 Ford Bronco is also offered with a Code Orange Appearance Package that adds beadlock-capable wheels, Code Orange tow hooks, and a unique graphics package. And even if you don’t add any appearance options, you wind up with 418 horsepower. Win-win.

Cryptid drip immaculate

Photo: Ford

Another win-win? Bigfoot showed up at Ford’s eclipse event on April 8.