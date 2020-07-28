No Comments

Ford Puma Updates: EcoBlue Diesel, Dual-Clutch Transmission

2020 Ford Puma ST-Line X Vignale

Photo: Ford

Ford has announced a range of updates for its new Puma, the uniquely styled compact crossover that launched in Europe last year. Not only will the new Puma be available in the sporty-lux ST-Line X Vignale trim, but it’s getting a new EcoBlue diesel engine as well as a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

“Customers have told us that they want a range of options to help find a combination of style, equipment, performance, and efficiency that’s just right for them,” said Ford Motor Company of Europe Vice President of Marketing, Sales, and Service Roelant de Waard. “That’s something we committed to delivering with Puma, and with a new Puma ST coming later this year, we’re not finished yet.”

Ford Puma lineup adds new trims

Following up on the tease of a Puma ST in April, Ford announced more key changes coming to the lineup, including the addition of the Puma ST-Line X Vignale. The ST-Line style takes the aggressive look of the upcoming Puma ST and blends it with the premium appointments of the Vignale. The result is the addition of features like a satin aluminum honeycomb upper grille, large rear spoiler, real fancy Windsor leather seats, and B&O Sound System.

The Puma ST-Line X Vignale joins an expansive trim lineup that includes the Trend, Titanium, Titanium X, ST-Line, and ST-Line X. Tune in this time next year for the announcement of the Ford Puma ST X Vignale X Turbo X.

New engine, transmission, technology available

The stylish and intelligent interior of the Puma ST-Line X Vignale

Photo: Ford

Last year, the Puma became one of the first vehicles in Ford’s lineup to get the EcoBoost Hybrid mild-hybrid engine offerings. It now becomes one of the latest to get the efficient EcoBlue diesel engines, which is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The 123-horsepower 1.0-liter EcoBoost is also now available with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, simultaneously improving efficiency and increasing performance dynamics.

Ford also announced that the updated Puma is getting the new Local Hazard Information system. Also standard on the new Ford Focus, this technology receives information on road hazards and traffic incidents ahead and notifies the driver in advance, giving them time to better prepare.

Information on the new Ford Puma ST should be dropping within the next couple of months. It’s slated to join the lineup by the end of the year.

