Ford Recalls 59,000 Vehicles over Fire Risk Linked to Block Heater Defect

The problem stems from a potential coolant leak within the block heater system. The leak can lead to moisture entering the power cord, increasing the risk of electrical shorting and fire. The issue has been under investigation for several months, after multiple complaints and a failed component were reported.

The recall, covering specific model years from 2016 to 2024, includes crossovers, SUVs, and sedans such as the Ford Bronco, Escape, Explorer, Fusion, Ranger, Maverick, and Lincoln Corsair and MKC. Only units equipped with 2.0-liter or 2.3-liter engines and a Ford-supplied block heater are impacted. Ford is urging affected vehicle owners to avoid using the heater until replacements are available.

Critical Flaw Identified Through Internal and External Investigations

The issue came to Ford’s attention earlier this year when it was flagged by the company’s Critical Concern Review Group, a team responsible for investigating potential safety issues. Over several months, the group reviewed engineering and production documents to verify that the heaters met original design specifications.

A breakthrough occurred when Transport Canada sent Ford a damaged block heater recovered from a vehicle that had caught fire. Upon further analysis, engineers discovered cracks in the solder joints around the base of the heater element.

These flaws allowed coolant and air to seep into the power cord, potentially leading to overheating or fire hazards. According to CarBuzz, Ford conducted a series of technical tests, including CT-scans, X-rays, and infrared analyses, to confirm the presence of solder voids and coolant residue.

Ford Ranger – © Shutterstock

Reported Cases Span Multiple Models and Years

The recall affects exactly 59,005 vehicles, limited to those using the faulty heater design. The full list includes:

2021–2024 Ford Bronco

2021–2024 Ford Bronco Sport

2020–2022 Ford Escape

2016–2018 and 2020–2023 Ford Explorer

2019–2020 Ford Fusion

2022–2024 Ford Maverick

2019–2024 Ford Ranger

2020–2022 Lincoln Corsair

2016–2019 Lincoln MKC

Ford has acknowledged six customer complaints, 21 reports logged by Transport Canada, and 30 legal claims involving 46 vehicles with alleged fire damage related to the block heater. In affected vehicles, users might notice coolant puddles, reduced heating performance, or burning smells before more severe symptoms arise.

Ford Bronco – © Shutterstock

Ford Advises Temporary Deactivation Until Replacements Arrive

Ford has not provided a specific timeline for when replacement parts will be available but emphasized that customers should not use the engine block heater in the meantime. The manufacturer plans to notify owners directly and will offer a new heater system as a remedy.

This recall adds to a growing list of safety campaigns from the automaker. As of mid-October 2025, Ford has issued 115 recalls, accounting for 35% of all vehicle recalls in the United States this year, CarBuzz reported, citing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).