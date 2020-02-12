No Comments

Four-Cylinder Toyota Supra Probably to be Announced Tomorrow

Photo: Toyota

“Toyota is racing into the new year with fresh news about the upcoming 2021 Toyota GR Supra,” the Japanese automaker’s short press release reads. It doesn’t say anything else, other than that this reveal will be streamed live from the Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 13, at 3 PM EST.

What could it be about? Our best guess is a four-cylinder Toyota Supra. Toyota already sells a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Supra model in Japan, available in two states of tune, one making 194 horsepower and the other 225.

Notably, this is a BMW-produced unit, the same the German automaker certified last year. The current Supra model and its sister car, the BMW Z4, is already powered by a BMW V6, so it’s not a stretch to think the two automakers would continue the arrangement for further model variants.

What’s more, the California Air Resources Board recently certified a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder-powered Supra for sale in California, and according to MotorTrend, when Toyota’s group vice president of marketing — Ed Laukes — was asked if Japan’s four-cylinder option would be offered in the United States, his answer was to stay tuned till next week. This week.

If Toyota were to bring one of those Supra models to the U.S., we imagine it would be the 225-hp variant. It makes 295 lb-ft of torque and these are the same specs as the engine in the BMW Z4 s30i.

MotorTrend also claims that Laukes said he would be at the Daytona race, so while all of this is speculation, it’s looking like a pretty good bet that the announcement will concern a four-cylinder Supra. And if the Supra is getting a four-cylinder engine, you can also expect the entry-level model to be more affordable and more efficient, which should allow it to tap into a new market.

Oh, and those wheels and paint color in the teaser image? Those are not offered on the current Supra. Looks like Toyota has a few more things up its sleeve than just a four-cylinder Supra…