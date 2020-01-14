No Comments

FOUR WHEELER Names Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel 2020 SUV of the Year

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel earns the SUV of the Year title from FOUR WHEELER

Photo: FCA

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel has again impressed the off-roading experts at FOUR WHEELER with its unparalleled 4×4 capability, driving range, and efficiency to take home the pub’s top prize — SUV of the Year.

Learn More: 2019 Jeep Wrangler is Kelley Blue Book Most Awarded Car of the Year

“The Wrangler is a truly exceptional machine both on- and off-road, and the new-for-2020 EcoDiesel engine option complements the outstanding JL platform,” said FOUR WHEELER Editor Ken Brubaker. “The EcoDiesel’s power and efficiency raise the bar for the already incomparable 4×4, making it even more extraordinary.”

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel

Photo: FCA

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel

Photo: FCA

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel

Photo: FCA

In order to prove its worth and take home the 2020 SUV of the Year title, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel traversed over sand, rocks, gravel, and dirt and through mud and snow. The 1,000-mile test happened day and night over a week so judges could determine the model’s mettle through intense conditions, including crossing water and ascending a hill covered in loose dirt.

“Our customers have been asking for a Wrangler with unmatched fuel economy, incredible driving range and the legendary off-road capability they’ve rightly come to expect, and our new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel delivers on that ask and then some,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. “I’ve even driven the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel on the Rubicon Trail and can attest that our customers knew exactly what they were asking for: the perfect combination of off-road capability, fun-to-drive on-road performance and 29 mpg.”

The new 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 is paired to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain is rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. Engine stop-start technology delivers added efficiency and is standard on the Wrangler EcoDiesel.

Learn More: 2019 Jeep Wrangler and Chrysler Pacifica named Best Cars for Dog Lovers

“Jeep proves once again that it is listening to its customers, this time delivering the much anticipated diesel-powered Wrangler,” said MOTORTREND GROUP Content Director Sean P. Holman. “With no trade-offs in the capability or the experience demanded by enthusiasts and adventurers alike, the impressively efficient Wrangler EcoDiesel makes sense for your daily commute now, too.”