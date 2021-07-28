No Comments

Genesis Preps G70 Shooting Brake for Goodwood Fest

Photo: Genesis

Branching out into a new segment, Genesis will debut its brand-new G70 Shooting Brake at August’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K.

Looking Like New: Tips for taking care of your luxury ride

The G70 Shooting Brake: a sporty luxury wagon

The G70 Shooting Brake is based on the most recent version of the G70 sport sedan, but with a twist. The vehicle’s stretched-out yet sleek roofline gives it a wagon shape while increasing cargo space by about 40 percent. The 40/20/40 split rear seat allows for a variety of different configurations.

Features shared with the G70 sedan include the signature crest grille and horizontal quad lamps, a cockpit-like driver’s position, and a full complement of advanced safety and infotainment technologies.

The wagon/shooting brake style is a popular one among car enthusiasts. Unfortunately, though, North American devotees won’t be able to buy this G70 variant. It’s aimed squarely at drivers across the pond, which is why it’s being introduced at Goodwood.

The First-Ever Genesis EV: Meet the Electrified G80 sedan

Photo: Genesis

“It means a lot to unveil the G70 Shooting Brake, our strategic model for the European market, at this distinguished international car festival,” said Dominique Boesch, managing director for Genesis Motor Europe. “We hope that Genesis will be able to establish a solid position as a luxury brand in the minds of European customers.”

As a newcomer to Europe, Genesis is going all-out at Goodwood, where up to 200,000 attendees could get their introduction to the brand. Along with the G70 Shooting Brake, Genesis will also show off its G70 and G80 sedans, GV70 and GV80 SUVs, and X Concept EV.

Genesis says the G70 Shooting Brake will go sale later this year, along with the Electrified G80. European sales have already begun for other Genesis production models.

For more information on Genesis cars and SUVs, see our coverage of the luxury brand here at The News Wheel.