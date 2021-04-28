No Comments

GM Announces Second Ultium Battery Cell Plant

A conceptual rendering of the new Ultium Plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee

Image: GM

A new manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, will soon start cranking out Ultium battery cells for GM electric vehicles.

Covering a planned 2.8 million square feet, boasting 1,300 new jobs, and expected to open in 2023, this plant will be the second U.S. location devoted to building Ultium battery cells. Ultium is a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution. The two partners are putting up $2.3 billion to build the facility.

“The addition of our second all-new Ultium battery cell plant in the U.S. with our joint venture partner LG Energy Solution is another major step in our transition to an all-electric future,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra.

GM’s Ultium-powered future

With the help of Ultium technology, GM intends to introduce 30 EVs worldwide over the next four years — with the ultimate goal of offering an entirely electric lineup.

Thanks to the upcoming Spring Hill plant, along with one in Lordstown, Ohio, that’s wrapping up construction, GM will have two conveniently located facilities for implementing its far-reaching EV plans.

The upcoming electric Chevy Silverado will be built using Ultium battery cells

Photo: Chevrolet

“It will allow us to build solid and stable U.S.-based supply chains that enable everything from research, product development and production to the procurement of raw components,” LG President and CEO Jonghyun Kim said of the new plant.

Ultium battery cells have a flexible design that allows them to power a wide range of vehicles in all different sizes, styles, and shapes — including small cars, elaborate luxury models, and trucks like the promised electric Chevy Silverado. Upcoming Ultium-powered vehicles will have the ability to travel up to 450 miles on a single charge or accelerate 0-60 mph in 3 seconds.

GM is also ramping up EV production at multiple sites across the U.S. These include Spring Hill Assembly and the new $2 billion FACTORY ZERO facility in Hamtramck, Michigan. With the addition of a second Ultium partnership plant, the automaker’s pivot to electric is truly in full swing.