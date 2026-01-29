GM Is Developing One of the Largest Connected EV Charging Platforms in the U.S.

This update is part of GM’s broader effort to improve the public charging experience as it continues to expand its EV lineup. It also marks a strategic move to offer more convenience to customers, removing the need for third-party apps or physical cards while strengthening GM’s position in the electric vehicle market.

The integration connects GM’s myChevrolet, myGMC, and myCadillac apps directly with Electrify America’s infrastructure. Drivers can now locate chargers, check availability in real time, plan routes with charging stops, and monitor charging sessions from within the app. This eliminates the hassle of switching between platforms, providing a more unified and accessible charging process.

One-Stop Access to Fast Chargers Across North America

The partnership between GM and Electrify America allows drivers to access more than 5,000 fast-charging stations, including Hyper-Fast 350-kW chargers. These high-capacity units reduce charging times significantly and support longer-distance travel for electric vehicles.

The network is now accessible through the automaker’s in-app interface, which has been expanded to include route planning and payment options. Users of the myBrand apps no longer need separate accounts or payment methods, as everything is handled in one place.

GM said the update covers both the United States and Canada, giving drivers access to over 250,000 public chargers in total when all supported networks are considered. By embedding these features into its core software, the automaker is attempting to remove a key barrier to EV adoption: charging accessibility and ease of use.

GM’s suite of apps will now deliver access to Electrify America’s network of 350KW Hyper-Fast chargers – © GM

Aiming for a Smoother EV Experience

The move was announced quietly but carries significant implications for EV ownership, especially for those who rely on public charging while traveling. Wade Sheffer, Vice President at GM Energy, stated: “We’re collaborating across the industry to deliver not just more chargers, but better public charging experiences.”

The integration reflects a shared goal between GM and Electrify America to make fast charging more reliable and straightforward. Robert Barrosa, CEO of Electrify America, commented that the partnership offers GM EV drivers “a seamless experience they can count on nationwide.”

This shift comes at a time when EV drivers are increasingly looking for efficient and predictable charging options that fit into everyday routines. GM’s solution appears designed to respond to those expectations, with emphasis on speed, app simplicity, and wide access.

Digital Integration Supports Broader EV Strategy

This development also plays into GM’s long-term strategy to grow its share in the EV market. The automaker currently ranks second in U.S. electric vehicle sales behind Tesla, driven by models like the Chevrolet Equinox EV and Cadillac’s expanding electric SUV portfolio.

With the redesigned 2027 Chevrolet Bolt EV on the horizon, GM is positioning itself to appeal to a broader customer base by offering both affordability and usability. The integration with Electrify America’s network represents a key step in making EV travel more viable for everyday drivers, not just early adopters.