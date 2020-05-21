 Added on May 21, 2020  Whitney Russell   , , ,
No Comments

GMC Acadia Makes Edmunds’ Best Updated Cars for 2020 List

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page
2020 GMC Acadia
The 2020 GMC Acadia elaborates on the previous model year with some pleasing updates

Reese Counts of Edmunds recently shared the publication’s top five refreshed vehicles for the current year. The GMC Acadia nabbed a deserving place on the Best Updated Cars for 2020 list.

An Attractive Family-Hauler: Meet the winsome 2020 GMC Acadia

Praise from Edmunds

2020 GMC Acadia AT4 exterior
The Acadia AT4 trim is the perfect companion for rugged excursions

According to Edmunds, the 2020 Acadia is a prime example of a midcycle refresh that’s done right. Updates for this model include new powertrains, a revamped design, and more tech features. There’s also a rugged AT4 trim level to cater to outdoor enthusiasts. These are welcome modifications considering that it’s been a few years since 2017 when GMC last refreshed the model.

For starters, the 2020 Acadia offers a new engine option: a turbocharged four-cylinder. It provides a happy medium between the base engine’s fuel efficiency and V6 engine’s potency, so you can get the best of both worlds.

Subtle style tweaks include a new grille, bumpers, and LED headlights on the outside. Cabin updates include a refreshed center console that has more storage space on the inside.

GMC now offers the Acadia in an AT4 trim. It sports 17-inch Gloss-Black wheels, all-terrain tires, and a black chrome grille for a modern and athletic aesthetic. Heated power-adjustable mirrors pair with a hands-free programmable power liftgate for added convenience.

2020 GMC Acadia AT4 interior
The AT4’s versatile storage space lets you bring along all of the gear you need for outdoor adventures

More reasons to love the 2020 GMC Acadia

In case you’re still on the fence about whether you should bring home a 2020 Acadia of your own, here are some of the model’s other strengths.

  • 79 cubic feet of maximum cargo space so your family can bring along the possessions they want
  • Smart Slide second-row seats for versatile seating layouts
  • Maximum trailering capacity of 4,000 pounds perfect for weekend camping excursions
  • Advanced Twin-Cluth AWD and Adaptive Ride Control mean a smoother and more stable drive regardless of road conditions
  • An available Head-Up Display so you can focus on the road while accessing the information that you need
  • Available High Definition Surround Vision increases visibility to help prevent a collision
  • Each Acadia model comes with Rear Cross Traffic Alert to boost your confidence when backing up the SUV
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility so passengers stay engaged on long drives

Read more about the Acadia’s accolades here. Or learn how the Acadia differs from its sibling, the 2020 GMC Yukon.

Customize Your Ride: Cool accessories for your 2020 Acadia