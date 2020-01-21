No Comments

GMC Fourth Quarter Sales Can’t Keep Pace

GMC’s fourth-quarter bestseller was the Sierra 1500

The fourth quarter of 2019 was a rough one for GMC. Sales for the premium truck and SUV brand fell 8.5 percent compared to the same stretch of time the year before.

Overall, GMC sold 146,880 vehicles in October, November, and December — a significant decline from the 160,525 it sold in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Some of GMC’s sales struggles can perhaps be traced to a lack of popular models on dealer lots. Because of a UAW strike that stopped production at key General Motors plants for 40 days in September and October, supplies of certain vehicles lagged throughout the final quarter of the year.

GMC’s top seller for the quarter was, of course, the Sierra 1500 pickup. This model moved 50,494 units, just half a percent less than the same period in 2018.

The Terrain was GMC’s top-selling SUV in the fourth quarter

GMC’s redesigned Sierra HD trucks fared better, achieving 18,228 sales for a 10.1 percent increase. The news wasn’t nearly so good for the Canyon midsize pickup, which dropped 20.6 percent with 6,525 sold.

Among GMC SUVs, the top quarterly seller was the compact Terrain. This model recorded 28,060 sales but fell off 11.2 percent from the year before.

GMC’s other two SUV models had a down quarter, too. The full-size Yukon sold 20,966 units for a 17.3 percent decrease. The midsize Acadia dropped 22.5 percent with 19,141 vehicles sold.

One bright spot for GMC fourth-quarter sales was the Savana van, which moved 3,136 units — an 8 percent gain.

