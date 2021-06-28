No Comments

GMC Hummer EV Animations Powered by Unreal Engine

Photo: GMC

Although most chatter about the GMC Hummer EV has been about its powertrain output and off-road capabilities, its infotainment system deserves some attention for its innovations, too. The Hummer EV will be the first vehicle in the industry to feature infotainment system animations powered by Unreal Engine, the driving force behind games as varied as the Borderlands series, Fortnite, and the Gears of War franchise. Here’s how GMC put this renowned game engine to work.

Bringing the Hummer EV’s animations to life

The GMC Hummer EV boasts a 13.4-inch infotainment touch screen and an Android operating system. But unlike the select few other models that boast the Android OS, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV will boast Unreal-powered animations for its many driving modes. For instance, Trailering mode shows it towing, Touring mode shows it cruising along the moon, and Terrain mode shows it climbing rocks. And sure, it doesn’t add anything to the vehicle’s functionality, but it’s a pretty cool gimmick.

Photo: GMC

In addition to those slick graphics, we know that the GMC Hummer will have a number of other high-tech features. Notably, it offers Super Cruise, GM’s new hands-free highway driving technology for select highways in the United States and Canada. It also boasts trail-mapping capabilities courtesy of the updated myGMC app. It taps in to satellite data to help you plan your adventures — and it even predicts your energy consumption to make sure you’ll have enough power to get you through your journey. It also gives you ways to stay safe when exploring. For instance, the UltraVision camera system shows you what’s going on below your vehicle, so you can spot and avoid off-road obstacles, while Extract Mode raises the suspension to provide more ground clearance. It also offers a mobile generator that provides 19.2 kilowatts of AC charging power, so you can run tools, electronics, and appliances wherever your expeditions take you.

The GMC Hummer EV is expected to arrive on dealer lots during the first quarter of 2023.