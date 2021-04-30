No Comments

GMC Sierra 1500 Earns 2021 AAA Car Guide Award

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Photo: GMC

Due to its hefty slate of advanced driver-assist safety features, the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 2WD Crew Cab SLT is the winner in the pickup category of the 2021 AAA Car Guide awards. The team at AAA evaluated a 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 equipped with the available 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 engine.

Each year AAA releases a guide to help drivers navigate the complexities of current automotive tech and features. According to research from AAA, drivers are prioritizing advanced driver-assist technologies in their new vehicle search. On top of 67 percent of the drivers’ wish list is Automatic Emergency Braking. Reverse Automatic Emergency Braking is top of mind for 63 percent of drivers while 61 percent would prefer Lane Keeping Assistance.

The Car Guide authors used 13 categories to evaluate each vehicle, to create thorough review consumers could use to help them vet the winners. The categories include emissions, fuel economy, ADAS safety features, braking, ride comfort, handling, and acceleration.

“We know that consumers are very interested in new vehicle technology for the safety features,” said Megan McKernan, manager of the Automotive Research Center. “However, AAA research also shows that drivers don’t always understand the technical limits of these features and the AAA Car Guide is an easy-to-understand resource that can help improve their understanding.”

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 offers a long list of available driver-assist technologies and systems. Included in its list are Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Forward Collision Alert. Under proper conditions, these systems alert you to potential dangers in front of you, and when necessary, engage the brakes on the pickup to help you avoid or minimize damage from a crash. For threats on the side and behind you, you can count on available Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert to warn you.

