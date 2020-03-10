No Comments

GMC Sierra AT4 CarbonPro Edition Comes to Mexico

The 2020 GMC Sierra AT4 CarbonPro Edition arrives in Mexico in March

Photo: General Motors

Of the many impressive innovations GMC has offered up with its next-generation Sierra, the CarbonPro carbon-fiber bed may be the coolest. With unparalleled dent, scratch, and corrosion resistance and a 25 percent lighter weight than its roll-formed steel equivalent, CarbonPro offers quite the value for customers in Mexico with its official launch this month.

“The arrival of the GMC Sierra CarbonPro Edition in Mexico strengthens the already robust portfolio that we launched at the beginning of last year with the next-generation Sierra in its SLE, AT4, and Denali versions,” said GMC Marketing Manager Yammil Guaida. “Sierra AT4 CarbonPro is made of the same raw material that can be found even in aerospace applications; it’s the toughest pickup box we’ve made.”

Photos: GMC Sierra AT4 CarbonPro Edition Arriving in Mexico

While the CarbonPro Edition is expanding for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 stateside, it launches in Mexico in a limited edition of just 100 units. Limited to the 2020 GMC Sierra AT4 with metallic silver, the CarbonPro Edition offers rigorously tested resistance to extreme temperatures and weather as well as falling cement blocks and objects launched at hurricane-force speeds. In addition to being stronger, its lighter weight also enables better fuel economy.

The 100-unit run will of course also offer the multitudinous benefits of the off-road-ready and ultra-chic Sierra AT4. Among other things, you get a unique black grille and 20-inch aluminum wheels, a 2-inch factory lift with Rancho shock absorbers, and the six-function MultiPro Tailgate. Inside, there’s the luxury of a heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats, the intuitiveness of the GMC Infotainment System, and the clarity of a six-speaker Bose audio system.

The GMC Sierra AT4 CarbonPro Edition will be available at GMC dealerships in Mexico mid-month at a price of approximately US$55,807 (1,162,900 pesos).

