GMC Sierra Sales Soar for the Second Quarter of 2021

Photo: GMC

North American sales figures are on the rise for the GMC Sierra line of trucks. During the second quarter, the model moved 75,495 units. That’s a jump of around 40 percent when contrasted with 2020’s figures during the same period. And for the first six months of the year, Sierra sales were up by 30 percent, with a grand total of 138,412 models sold. Here’s how those figures break down.

The Sierra’s impressive rebound

Photo: GMC

In the United States specifically, sales of the Sierra 1500 were up by 38.2 for the second quarter and 25.7 percent, year to date. The Sierra HD also made quite a splash this summer, with 45.7 percent increase in second-quarter sales and 40.3 percent, year to date. Similar positive trends followed in Canada and Mexico.

GM Authority expects Sierra sales to continue to rise, despite the ongoing chip shortage making vehicles harder to come by. The publication expects the 2022 model of the Sierra, due out later this year, to continue this positive sales trend.

Updates to the 2021 GMC Sierra

Photo: GMC

In addition to social and economic changes from 2020, the 2021 GMC Sierra’s sales figures may have also been boosted by its many updates and enhancements. For 2021, the light-duty model gained broader availability of the MultiPro tailgate, standard wireless smartphone connectivity, and four new exterior colors: Cayenne Red Tintcoat, Hunter Metallic, Brownstone Metallic, and Ebony Twilight Metallic. On top of that, it now offers more standard luxuries, such as heated front seats and a heated steering wheel on the Elevation and SLE trim levels.

The Sierra HD also gained wireless smartphone projection, a standard MultiPro tailgate on the SLE trim level, three new exterior colors, and available E85 FlexFuel compatibility for the new 6.6-liter V8 engine.

Both models now boast new or enhanced trailering technology, including jack-knife alert and a trailer length indicator. Its rear side view, rear trailer view, and cargo bed view camera angles have been further enhanced with split views and guidelines for easier maneuvering.

Want to see what’s coming to the 2022 GMC Sierra? Check out our coverage of its new Super Cruise capability.