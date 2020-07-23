No Comments

GMC Takes Third Place in 2020 J.D. Power APEAL Study

J.D. Power paid tribute to GMC and the Sierra HD in this year’s APEAL Study

Photo: Steve Fecht for GMC

While some vehicle studies evaluate models based on quality or popularity, others evaluate them based on whether or not they bring their owners joy (cue Marie Kondo…). J.D. Power’s Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout Study does just that. And this year, GMC ranked third place among mass-market brands surveyed.

GMC’s APEAL Study awards

Interestingly enough, GMC surpassed its sister brands — Chevrolet and Buick — in the study’s ranking. It also left a bunch of popular mass-market brands — including Ford, Mazda, Nissan, Honda, Subaru, and Toyota — in the dust.

Dave Sargent, vice president of automotive quality at J.D. Power, articulated the company’s vision behind the study. “The APEAL Study measures an owner’s emotional attachment to their new vehicle and in what areas that vehicle may not be delivering on all of the positive experiences that were hoped for.”

He expressed that automakers should have the goal of delighting the customer and meeting their expectations at every level. Though, he confesses that “some are better than others at doing this.”

Third place on the brand ranking list wasn’t the only accolade that GMC secured, however. The J.D. Power study also recognized the Sierra HD for one of the models that ranked highest in its segment.

The sheer power of the Sierra HD is just one of the qualities owners love about it

Photo: GMC

The Sierra HD is a rewarding choice for the heavy-duty truck segment for a variety of reasons. The 2020 model year of this truck boasts impressive strength for towing and hauling. When properly equipped, the 2500HD can tow up to 18,510 pounds and transport a payload weighing up to 3,979 pounds. And the 3500HD can tow up to 35,500 pounds while delivering a maximum payload rating of 7,442 pounds.

This truck delivers a delightful and connected ride quality, thanks to a bevy of available in-cabin technologies. GMC has also incorporated new towing cameras to make transporting heavy loads safer and more convenient. And you can also go with the AT4 version if you prefer a more off-road-ready model.

