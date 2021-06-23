No Comments

GMC Terrain, Chevy Equinox Make Safest Small SUVs List

2021 GMC Terrain Denali

Photo: GMC

If you are searching for a small SUV that is big on safety tech, features, and systems, you will want to check out the GMC Terrain or Chevrolet Equinox. Both models from General Motors earned spots on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 14 Safest Small SUVs of 2021.

Safety Check: Tire maintenance tips

Qualifying criteria for vehicles named to the list included high scores in crash tests from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and high ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The 2021 GMC Terrain and the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox earned a five-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA. The 2021 GMC Terrain earned ratings of “Good” in all six crashworthiness tests. The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox earned similar scores and the agency’s Top Safety Pick rating when the SUV is equipped with specific headlights.

Vehicles also had to feature specific driver assist technologies such as automatic forward emergency braking as standard equipment. Both the 2021 GMC Terrain and 2021 Equinox offer the useful and potentially life-saving tech, and both model’s vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention systems earned a “Superior” rating from the IIHS.

2021 GMC Terrain

The U.S. News editors noted that in addition to the standard advanced driver-assist tech and high test scores, it also offers a slew of available technologies for drivers prioritizing safety in their small SUV shopping.

“The Terrain can also be equipped with adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert, and a safety alert seat that uses vibrations rather than audible alerts for driver assist warnings,” advises U.S. News & World Report writer Jim Gorzelany.

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier

Photo: Chevrolet

In addition to its safety ratings and test scores, the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox was also singled out by the publication for its interior design.

“Mechanically compared to the GMC Canyon, the compact 2021 Chevrolet Equinox is noted for its comfortable cabin and easily mastered infotainment system,” according to Gorzelany.

Car Care: Why oil changes matter

Consider the 2021 GMC Terrain and 2021 Chevrolet Equinox, two small SUVs that prioritize the safety of you and your passengers.