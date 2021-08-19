No Comments

GMC Terrain Named One of the Best Small SUVs for Traveling

2021 GMC Terrain Denali

Photo: GMC

It can be a challenge to fit all of your family’s gear into a small SUV, which is why Consumer Reports set out to find the best small SUVs for stowing luggage. The GMC Terrain just so happened to fit the bill. But the Terrain had to do more than offer an impressive cargo capacity — here’s a look at its unique features that impressed the experts.

A different way to rank cargo space

Photo: GMC

When the judges at Consumer Reports decided on the best models for carrying luggage, they did more than compare cargo capacity specs. Instead, they used an expanding pipe-frame box to measure the maximum area. The box is expanded as much as possible while still allowing the rear hatch to close. By measuring this way, Consumer Reports ensures that each vehicle is roomy enough to accommodate loading large cargo, not just carrying a bunch of smaller items. In the words of the experts at Consumer Reports, the publication takes this unorthodox approach because “Having a lot of space doesn’t do much good if the cargo opening is narrow, short, or oddly shaped.”

Using this method of measurement, the Terrain offers 33 cubic feet of room behind the second-row seats. That’s about 3.5 cubic feet more than the automaker’s specs report. Consumer Reports further praised the Terrain for its roomy rear seats, which give passengers room to stretch out on long drives. And while the Terrain tied with the VW Tiguan in terms of cargo space, the Terrain won by offering better reliability.

Get to know the 2022 GMC Terrain

Photo: GMC

For the upcoming model year, the 2022 GMC Terrain gained an off-road-ready AT4 variant, along with a fresh new redesign. It sports updated headlights, a more front fascia, and four new color options. In addition to its modernized look, the Terrain now comes standard with the GMC Pro Safety suite, a bundle that contains automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, a following distance indicator, and IntelliBeam headlamps.

In addition to offering plenty of usable cargo space, the Terrain has also won praise for its affordable price tag. Check out our rundown of the most affordable GMC models for 2021.