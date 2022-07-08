No Comments

Guide to GMC Canyon Off-Road Trims and Packages

The Canyon AT4

Photo: GMC

The midsize 2022 GMC Canyon pickup truck has no shortage of options to choose from if you’re looking for an off-road adventure vehicle. Here are the Canyon’s key off-roading trims, packages, and features you should know about.

Canyon AT4

Designed specifically to perform off the beaten path, the Canyon’s AT4 trim comes equipped with an extensive selection of rugged features. You’ll get an off-road suspension package, standard 4WD with an automatic locking rear differential, a two-speed Autotrac transfer case, and a hill descent control system for taking on difficult terrain. The AT4 also gives you a transfer case shield, 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, and red recovery hooks. In addition, the AT4 boasts a 3.6-liter V6 engine, your choice of cloth or leather upholstery, and an array of premium interior amenities and technologies.

Photo: GMC

AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition Package

To reach even higher levels of off-road capability in your Canyon AT4, you can add the AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition Package. This package includes a suspension leveling kit for better ground clearance. It also equips the AT4 with performance front and mid skid plates, an off-road rocker panel protector, and a spray-in bedliner. Plus, gloss black 17-inch wheels, carbon black AT4 logos, and a gloss black performance exhaust tip give this package a unique look.

Other GMC Canyon off-road equipment

If you don’t want to purchase an AT4 trim, the Canyon lineup doesn’t offer a dedicated off-road package. But it does provide some standard and available features that you can use for light off-roading. All 4WD models get a two-speed transfer case and automatic locking rear differential for better traction and control. Black recovery hooks also come standard. And each trim can be outfitted with the Performance Skid Plate Package for extra protection when the going gets rough.

