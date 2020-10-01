No Comments

Halloween Drive-Thru Events in Texas

Halloween in the Lone Star State looks a little different this year, but Texans can still have plenty of scary fun. Just head on over to one of these drive-thru haunted attractions for a safe, socially distanced, frightening good time.

Devil’s Highway Drive-Thru (El Paso)

Texas is home to the road formerly known as Route 666, or The Devil’s Highway. Nowadays, it’s been renamed Route 491, but the nickname stuck — and now, you can drive down this deviously fun route to experience the KLAQ Devil’s Highway Drive-Thru. Since the KLAQ local radio station couldn’t run its yearly haunted house due to the pandemic, they created this innovative attraction, where you ride in a (safely sanitized) “war-rigged limo” through a zombie-filled wasteland. You can scare up a good time at this haunted attraction from Sept. 26 – Oct. 31.

Haunted Drive (Splendora)

Billed as the Houston area’s first drive-thru haunted house, this cutting-edge Halloween experience offers intense thrills and chills. Along this spooky route, you’ll find everything from giant spiders and creepy nuns to ax-wielding maniacs and killer clowns. This quarter-mile crawl through chaotic lights, sounds, and special effects is sure to send chills down your spine. Plus, with an admission price starting at just $20 dollars per vehicle, the Haunted Drive is a scary good deal. You can join in the festivities on select dates from Sept. 25 until Halloween.

Drive-Thru Zoo Boo

Looking for a kid-friendly Halloween attraction? The San Antonio Zoo has just the event for you. The Drive-Thru Zoo Boo lets you and your crew remain safe and socially distanced while you enjoy the sights, sounds, and treats that the zoo has to offer. The zoo even offers an audio tour, so your little ones can learn about everything from big cats to tropical parrots. You can catch the Zoo Boo on Friday evenings from Sept. 18 – Oct. 30.

The Lone Star State offers plenty of opportunities for socially distanced fun. Check out our list of scenic drives in Texas for more fun ideas.