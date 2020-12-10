No Comments

Hands-Free Super Cruise Coming to 2022 GMC Sierra Denali

The GMC Sierra 1500 Denali will get Super Cruise in 2022

Photo: GMC

The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup will be the next General Motors vehicle to receive the automaker’s acclaimed hands-free Super Cruise driving technology.

According to GM, this cutting-edge system will be offered late in the model year for the Sierra’s high-end Denali trim. It’s quite an honor for the Sierra, as Super Cruise has only been associated with a few other vehicles so far.

The forthcoming GMC Hummer EV will also receive Super Cruise toward the end of 2021. The system has also been added to the 2021 Cadillac CT4, CT5, and Escalade, along with the recently discontinued Cadillac CT6.

Super Cruise isn’t a fully self-driving system, but it’s still more advanced than just about anything else the auto industry has to offer. In vehicles equipped with Super Cruise, you can take your hands off the wheel and allow the system to take over on more than 200,000 miles of divided highway in Canada and the United States.

Super Cruise is a high-tech hands-free driving system

Photo: Cadillac

Using a combination of LiDAR map data, GPS, sensors, and cameras, Super Cruise works in tandem with the vehicle’s adaptive cruise control system to brake, accelerate, and steer. It’s especially helpful for reducing fatigue on long road trips and daily highway commutes.

There’s a catch, though. Super Cruise tracks your gaze behind the wheel with a small camera. If your eyes stray away from the road for more than a short period of time, the system will prompt you to put your hands back on the wheel and take over again. Super Cruise also won’t activate if it can’t detect lane markings or if the road you’re on hasn’t been mapped.

So far, GM hasn’t revealed many other details about the 2022 Sierra 1500. Follow our coverage here at The News Wheel for all the latest updates on the Sierra and other GMC models.