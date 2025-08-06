He Fills Up at a 76 Station… Only to Discover Too Late It Wasn’t Gasoline

A driver in Houston recently had a pretty rough time after accidentally filling up with tainted fuel. The incident, which has sparked plenty of buzz online, shows just how messy things can get at the pump—and reminds us all to keep an eye out when fueling up.

What went down and how folks reacted

The mishap happened when Kam Jackson, a TikTok content creator, stopped at a 76 station under the Phillips 66 banner in south central Houston. After dropping $52 on what he thought was regular gasoline, he quickly noticed something was off—the fuel was a milky white instead of the clear liquid he expected, and it didn’t even smell like gasoline. Jackson posted his experience on TikTok, and his video has racked up over 1.4 million views.

The video caught fire online, putting a big spotlight on fuel contamination issues. Yet, Jackson said the gas station staff were less than helpful, brushing off his concerns. To make matters worse, his car stalled shortly after filling up, leaving him unable to get to work and staring at unexpected repair bills. In his own words, “Not only am I unable to get to work due to my stalled car, but I also now face repair costs.” With so many comments pouring in, the video’s comment section was eventually disabled and removed.

Figuring out why the fuel went off

There are a few reasons why fuel might end up in a bad state:

Water contamination: Rain or condensation can seep into underground tanks, mixing with gasoline—especially ethanol blends—and making it look milky like what Jackson saw. This water mishap can cause rough idling, engine misfires, sensor glitches, and even long-term engine troubles as reported by CBS News.

Rain or condensation can seep into underground tanks, mixing with gasoline—especially ethanol blends—and making it look milky like what Jackson saw. This water mishap can cause rough idling, engine misfires, sensor glitches, and even long-term engine troubles as reported by CBS News. DEF (diesel exhaust fluid) mix-up: DEF, which is made of deionized water and urea, can look clear or a bit cloudy. If it accidentally gets into a gas or diesel tank, it could corrode pumps and injectors, potentially bringing your engine to a grinding halt. Diesel World has shared stories where DEF issues led to complete fuel system failure.

DEF, which is made of deionized water and urea, can look clear or a bit cloudy. If it accidentally gets into a gas or diesel tank, it could corrode pumps and injectors, potentially bringing your engine to a grinding halt. Diesel World has shared stories where DEF issues led to complete fuel system failure. Diesel fuel contamination: Sometimes, a delivery error or equipment slip-up can put diesel out of a gasoline pump. Diesel is thicker and often looks cloudy or discolored. It doesn’t mix well with gasoline engines and can really mess things up if used by mistake.

Sometimes, a delivery error or equipment slip-up can put diesel out of a gasoline pump. Diesel is thicker and often looks cloudy or discolored. It doesn’t mix well with gasoline engines and can really mess things up if used by mistake. Ethanol phase separation: Gasoline that has ethanol can start to separate if it picks up moisture from the air. In humid areas or at stations that aren’t well-maintained—as noted by Bell Performance and Parent Petroleum—this can cause the ethanol to settle down with the water, creating a dense layer at the bottom.

What happens when you use bad fuel

Using tainted fuel can be a real headache and a wallet drainer. Cars might end up with corroded fuel pumps, malfunctioning injectors, engine hiccups, damaged catalytic converters, and messed-up oxygen sensors. According to RepairPal, a simple fuel system flush could run between $200 and $400, while more serious repairs might go over $2,500 if key parts get hit hard. In cases with DEF mishaps, the entire fuel system might need to be replaced.

What the folks involved have to say

Motor1 tried to get some comments from both Kam Jackson and the local gas station, but so far no one has replied. Meanwhile, Phillips 66 emailed to explain that all their stations are run independently: “All our stations are independently owned and operated. For more assistance, you will need to contact the station you are inquiring about.”

This whole episode is a solid reminder for drivers everywhere to double-check what they’re putting in their tanks, not just to avoid hassle, but also to keep those pricey repairs at bay.