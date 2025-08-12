He Fills Up His Pickup… Then Uses a Clever Trick When the Nozzle Shuts Off by Itself

Filling up at a gas station should be simple, but many drivers end up with the annoyance of a pump that clicks off way too early. This little hiccup might actually hint at some issues with your car or the pump itself, so it’s worth knowing what might be going on and how you can sort it out.

how gas pumps work

Gas pumps have some pretty nifty internal systems to keep things safe and running smoothly. One key feature is the auto shut-off, which stops fuel from overflowing or spilling. It all boils down to pressure changes and the Venturi effect. As your tank nears full, these pressure shifts cause the nozzle to stop the flow of fuel. A tiny tube inside the nozzle picks up these changes and signals the pump to shut off when fuel covers it.

That said, if the pump clicks off too soon, it might not actually mean your tank is full—it could be pointing to a hiccup in this system.

a viral fix and mixed reviews

A video from content creator Solo Martines Jr. has been making rounds online with over 330,000 views, where he shares a possible fix for this early shut-off problem. In his clip, Martines shows a trick where he flips the pump upside down so that the spiral part stays out of the fuel hole. His truck usually needs around $90 worth of gas for a full tank, but he thinks air in the tank or some other mechanical quirks might be throwing the pump off too early.

Not everyone was on board with his method, though. Some viewers worried that this trick could mess with the EVAP system and the purge valve. One comment read, “You are 2 old 2 be this ignorant… You are destroying the EVAP System & purge valve.” Another warned that using this trick might light up the check engine light.

why the pump clicks off early

According to Paul Campanella’s Auto Center, several things could be causing a fuel pump to click off prematurely:

The tank is actually full, and the shut-off is working as it should.

Fuel splashes back into the nozzle, blocking its air hole.

Fuel is being pumped too fast, which creates extra pressure.

The nozzle might be oddly shaped, too small, or worn out.

A clogged EVAP canister, fuel tank vent, or filter might be messing with the pressure.

Knowing these details can help you figure out if the issue is with the pump or something inside your car.

simple fixes for drivers

Here are some tips to keep the pump from cutting off your fuel flow:

Pump slower by using a gentler trigger pull. Adjust the position of the nozzle so it’s not inserted too far. Try flipping the nozzle upside down like Martines demonstrated. If you keep having trouble, consider switching to a different gas station. If the problem keeps coming back, have a mechanic check your car’s fuel vent system float valve or EVAP canister.

Understanding why your gas pump might be shutting off early involves taking a look at both how these systems work and any issues your car might have. Tricks like the one from Solo Martines Jr. might help for a bit, but they do raise some valid concerns about long-term wear on things like the EVAP setup. By trying out a few different fixes and getting a pro’s opinion when needed, you can enjoy refueling without all the hassle at the pump.