Hennessey’s Latest Innovation – A 2,031 HP Hypercar with a Six-Speed Manual Transmission You’ve Never Seen Before

This unique creation, presented at Monterey Car Week, marks a bold departure from the norm in the world of high-performance vehicles, where most manufacturers opt for automatic systems. The Venom F5 LF not only pushes the boundaries of power but also champions the tactile driving experience of a manual gearbox, making it one of the most exclusive and powerful cars on the market today.

The car features a twin-turbo 6.6-liter V8 engine, named Fury, which produces more horsepower than any other internal combustion engine Hennessey has built. This bespoke model marks a new chapter for the company, with Hennessey’s introduction of the Maverick division to create custom cars based on individual client requests.

A Manual Transmission in an Automated World

In an era dominated by automatic and dual-clutch transmissions, the Venom F5 LF’s six-speed manual gearbox is a rare and deliberate choice. According to Supercar Blondie, this manual option makes the LF a standout in the hypercar world, offering enthusiasts a more immersive driving experience.

The decision to pair such immense power—2,031 horsepower—with a manual transmission might seem counterintuitive to some, given the precision and speed of modern automatic gearboxes. However, Hennessey’s choice highlights its dedication to preserving the visceral connection between car and driver, which has become less common in contemporary supercars.

2,031 horsepower Hennessey hypercar – © Hennessey

Exclusivity and Customization: A One-Off Creation

The Venom F5 LF isn’t just about performance; it’s about rarity. As a single-car build, it is one of the most exclusive vehicles Hennessey has ever produced. While it shares the same bodywork as the Venom F5 Evolution, the LF introduces a custom interior tailored specifically for this one-off model.

Hennessey has called this project its most complex engineering endeavor yet. By offering a car built to the specific preferences of an individual client, Hennessey ensures that the LF stands apart not only in terms of power but also in its unique, handcrafted design. This combination of performance and exclusivity makes the LF a collector’s dream.

The Venom F5 LF – © Hennessey

The Launch of the Maverick Division

In tandem with the release of the Venom F5 LF, Hennessey introduced its Maverick division, which will focus on creating bespoke, one-off vehicles for clients. This new division is part of Hennessey’s strategy to expand into the high-end, custom automotive market, offering vehicles tailored to the unique desires of each customer.

As the performance car industry shifts towards electric and hybrid models, the Maverick division allows Hennessey to maintain its focus on traditional internal combustion engines, ensuring its high-performance legacy continues. This shift reflects a broader trend where manufacturers are balancing customization with cutting-edge technology, offering clients something truly unique.