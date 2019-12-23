No Comments

Here’s Why There’s Only One Trim Level on the 2020 Mazda CX-3

If you have a tough time choosing between trim levels, the 2020 Mazda CX-3 might be the car for you. For the new model year, the automaker is trimming the crossover’s trim options down to a single level.

From 2020 onwards, you’ll only be able to buy the Mazda CX-3 in the Sport trim level. Previously, you could previously purchase the vehicle in the Touring and Grand Touring trims. But Mazda has a good reason for trimming these trims — the automaker is making way for the Mazda CX-30. That said, the Mazda CX-3’s remaining trim will be receiving some updates.

The new and improved Mazda CX-3 Sport

However, the Mazda CX-3 hasn’t been forgotten. For 2020, the subcompact crossover will gain some new tech tools, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and the i-ACTIVSENSE suite of active safety technology, which includes lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive front lighting, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Forward Obstruction Warning, and Smart City Brake Support.

In addition to its new tech tools, the Mazda CX-3 will offer five seats and 44.5 cubic feet of cargo space with the seats folded down. Its driver-centric cockpit includes a 7-inch touch screen infotainment system with Mazda Connect. This innovative infotainment software gives you access to voice commands, audio text message capabilities, Bluetooth hands-free calling, and a wealth of entertainment options, including integration with Aha, Pandora, and Stitcher internet radio.

Powertrain details aren’t available yet, but it’s likely that the Mazda CX-3 will boast its familiar SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill, which puts out 148 horsepower, 146 lb-ft of torque, and earns a maximum of 34 mpg on the highway. However, some automotive enthusiasts are hoping that the subcompact crossover will be equipped with a 186-horsepower 2.5-liter engine.

The 2020 Mazda CX-3 will start at $21,685 for front-wheel-drive models, while all-wheel-drive models command $23,085.