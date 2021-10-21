No Comments

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Named Year’s Best Value in Motor1.com Star Awards

Photo: Hyundai

The Hyundai Elantra Hybrid starts with excellent fuel economy, but it doesn’t stop there, offering a high-value blend of advanced features and standout style. In recognition of everything the Elantra Hybrid has to offer, Motor1.com recently gave the car a Star Award for Best Value.

This was Motor1’s first year handing out Star Awards, and its editorial staff took several factors into account in deciding the Best Value winner. In addition to affordability and cost of ownership, they also assessed candidates’ comfort, space, and styling and took each vehicle out on the road for extensive testing.

“It was difficult to select just one winner from this group of competitors, but the 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid ended up offering the best blend of creature comforts, driving competence, economical motoring, and aggressive pricing to get the nod,” wrote Brett Evans, Motor1.com senior editor. “For the owner who wants something comfortable, distinctive, and well-priced, it’s hard to improve on the Elantra Hybrid.”

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid features

First introduced in 2021 as part of the redesigned Elantra lineup, the Elantra Hybrid comes in Blue or Limited trims for the 2022 model year. The Blue trim, starting at $23,750, achieves 54 mpg in combined city/highway driving. It’s also a smooth performer thanks to a multi-link independent rear suspension and selectable drive modes. Features like heated front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and comprehensive SmartSense driver-assist technologies come standard.

Motor1 tested the Elantra Hybrid’s Limited trim, which costs about $4,500 more thanks to a generous package of premium extras. Highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED lamps, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and a larger 10.25-inch display with built-in navigation. The Limited also gets an impressive 52 combined mpg.

