Honda’s electric SUV So-Called ‘Range Rover Dupe’ Just Got a $20,000 Discount

The 2025 Honda Prologue, which offers up to 296 miles of range and fast-charging capabilities, has quietly become one of the most sought-after EVs this year. Its surge in popularity coincides with the brand’s aggressive pricing strategy as the federal incentive window closes.

Launched in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment, the Prologue has benefited from growing consumer interest in electric vehicles that offer both functionality and value. The timing of this promotion is particularly significant as many automakers are struggling to maintain momentum in EV sales.

Limited-Time Discounts up to $20,300 Depending on State

Buyers across the United States can now benefit from a $17,000 nationwide discount on the 2025 Honda Prologue, which includes $9,500 in dealer financing bonuses and the $7,500 federal EV tax credit. According to Supercar Blondie, the total savings can exceed $20,000 in specific regions due to additional state-level incentives.

In states that follow Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandates—such as California, New York, and Oregon—the maximum discount climbs to $20,300. These ZEV states typically offer more aggressive EV support programs, which Honda is stacking with its own promotions to create a more compelling offer. The financing terms are also notable: zero percent interest for six years is part of the deal, potentially cutting the total cost of ownership by several thousand dollars.

CarsDirect, cited by the source, estimated that a $50,000 Prologue could cost around $33,000 before taxes and fees under the current offer. This places Honda’s SUV in a price range more commonly associated with entry-level gasoline vehicles.

Honda Prologue – © Honda

Sales Surge as Consumer Sentiment Shifts

Honda’s marketing campaign is not just about discounts—it’s capitalizing on real sales momentum. Prologue sales saw an 80 percent jump in August alone. Despite limited fanfare compared to larger EV launches, the SUV has quietly climbed to become the second-best-selling EV SUV in the US behind the Tesla Model Y.

That kind of performance has surprised many in the industry. One Prologue owner even referred to the model as a “Range Rover dupe,” a nod to its design and perceived value. The spike in popularity suggests that consumers are starting to see the Prologue as a serious contender in the growing EV landscape, especially in markets where federal and state incentives create major savings.

This unexpected growth may be part of why Honda is moving quickly to amplify interest ahead of the federal tax credit deadline. The sharp rise in sales gives the company a strong position to negotiate with hesitant buyers, presenting the promotion not just as a discount, but as a reward for acting quickly.

Looming Deadline Drives Urgency

The September 30 deadline has become a central point in Honda’s push. The expiration of the $7,500 federal tax credit would significantly impact the appeal of the current offer, making it much harder for the brand to match the same level of affordability moving forward.

This timing is no coincidence. The deal is designed to give customers a final chance to secure the full benefit of federal incentives before the program changes. Buyers who delay may find themselves paying significantly more—even if base prices remain unchanged—simply because they missed the tax credit window.