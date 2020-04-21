No Comments

Honda is ‘Best Value Brand’ for Sixth Consecutive Year

Photo: Honda

Honda has been recognized as America’s “Best Value Brand” in the Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards. This is the sixth consecutive year that Honda receives the honor, which KBB says it earned thanks to its top-notch affordability and quality, among other factors.

“Value is a given at Honda,” said KBB.com. “Affordability is just part of the equation when it comes to its full line of cars, trucks, and SUVs. Quality, reliability, and resale value all figure into the company’s winning formula. Honda’s reputation for all of these attributes makes it the logical choice among mainstream brands, according to KBB.com shoppers.”

Honda’s performance in the 2020 Brand Image Awards comes a little short of what it managed in 2019 and 2018, when it had also been named the “Best Overall Brand” and “Most Refined Brand” in addition to “Best Value Brand.” In 2020, this recognition went to Subaru and GMC, respectively.

However, it’s notable that these awards do not reflect which brands actually offer the best value, refinement, or what-have-you. Based on insights from over 12,000 in-market, new-vehicle shoppers who researched their purchases on the KBB.com website, the Brand Image Awards are merely a snapshot of how consumers perceive brands.

According to KBB, vehicles offer buyers a way “to express themselves through brand image.” How they view these brands is reflected in these awards. Therefore, the awards are perhaps less useful for car shoppers seeking the best products than it is for car brands hoping to get a better understanding of consumer attitudes.

Indeed, if what you’re looking for is the best car to buy in 2020, then you would be better off checking out the 2020 KBB Best Buy Awards. Then again, Honda was the top brand there too…